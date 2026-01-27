If A Woman Has These 6 Rare Quirks, She's Likely The Type Men Love

Last updated on Jan 27, 2026

Smiling woman wearing a knit hat posing outdoors. Peopleimages.com - YuriArcurs | Canva
Advertisement

People think the world is divided into good girls and bad girls. That's not strictly true. They're forgetting about the best of all: the good girl who knows how to be bad. You look sweet and innocent, act sweet and innocent, but nurture a core of inner rebellion. You're the one mama never worries about, but who your friends know can get down and party. The good girl who knows how to be bad is the most fun of all.

Advertisement

These women don't follow the usual 'rules' of attraction, but somehow, they're the ones men can't stop thinking about. If a woman has these quirks, she's likely the type men not only notice in the moment, but genuinely want to stay connected to. 

If a woman has these six rare quirks, she's likely the type men love:

1. She has a piercing

No single-hole pearl earrings for you. When you were 18, you went to the tattoo parlor, alone, got your navel pierced ... and hid it under the skirt of your Catholic school uniform. You may have something funky done to your cartilage: some extra holes, even an industrial or tragus piercing. If you're really skirting the line, you might have a tasteful nose piercing. But only something small, metal, and unobtrusive.

Advertisement

2. She dyes her hair red or black

beautiful young woman with red dyed hair Nadir Valiyev / Pexels

No bright-colored ombre for you; it's too ... something. But you love red, the symbol of the perpetual troublemaker. Or you go black, with all its gothy implications.  But you get the color done at the salon, with highlights, so it looks as natural as possible, and everyone compliments you on it. 

A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology found that when men were shown photos and asked to rate attractiveness, they rated the darker-haired women as more physically attractive, intelligent, and competent than the blonde.

Advertisement

RELATED: Men Who Want To Fall In Love Avoid These 6 Types Of Women At All Costs

3. She loves a stiletto

There's something perpetually attractive about the stiletto, all that weight balanced on such a slender tower. Its attractiveness goes beyond foot fetishes and into the rest of the world.  You love wearing your stilettos, especially the red ones, and may have a collection of them. You certainly wear them to work, with your chic little outfits, and anywhere else you need to dress up.

A study published in Personality and Individual Differences found that women in high heels were rated as more attractive and feminine than women in flats. Men approached women wearing heels 83% of the time compared to just 47% when they wore flat shoes.

4. She drives confidently and assertively

attractive young woman sitting in a luxury sports car Bruna Finelli / Pexels

Advertisement

It's a low-level rebellion, but a rebellion nonetheless. You're always going ten over, no more than fifteen, though you may push that on a 70 MPH interstate.  Nothing your friends would write home about (except on the interstate), but your own personal rebellion regardless. You have places to be, and that's more important than some stupid posted sign.

RELATED: Men Simply Can’t Help But Be Drawn to Women Who Have These 11 Standout Traits, According To Psychology

5. She wears a lot of black

Everyone has a black winter coat, plus a black scarf. Then there are your black yoga pants — you had to buy black tops to match.  And let's not forget your black leather jacket. And every girl has a little black dress. You just have a lot of black in your closet — because it's your color. Black is sort of your color, but in a stealthy way that people don't notice. You didn't even notice until you really thought about it.

Research published in Evolutionary Psychology found that both men and women wearing black were rated as significantly more attractive than those wearing colors like yellow or white. People dressed in black are also perceived as more confident and intelligent.

Advertisement

6. She's a practical joker

Not the switch-the-sugar-and-the-salt kind. The fun kind, where fill their entire office with helium balloons. You're not above a well-placed googly eye on the Ketchup bottle or swapping out family photos with a random celebrity or stock photo until somebody notices. 

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
11 Signs You Already Found The Person Who'll Love You For The Rest Of Your Life
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

You're a good girl. You might even go to church or temple. You still have your childhood stuffed animal, and you listen to pop music. But deep down, you know how to be bad. It's just a matter of bringing it out — and when you do, people love you for it.

RELATED: The 4 Most Desirable Types Of Women, According To Psychology

Advertisement

Alissa Scully is a freelance writer and stay-at-home mom. She got her degree in English and spends much of her time teaching freshmen, political activism, and media work.

Related Stories From YourTango:
'Good Girl Syndrome' Gave Me A Dissociative Disorder
4 Reasons Why 'Good' Girls Are Obsessed With 'Bad' Boys
What Makes Men Fall In Love Hard With The Wrong Girl
Loading...