If A Woman Has These 6 Rare Quirks, She's Likely The Type Men Love

People think the world is divided into good girls and bad girls. That's not strictly true. They're forgetting about the best of all: the good girl who knows how to be bad. You look sweet and innocent, act sweet and innocent, but nurture a core of inner rebellion. You're the one mama never worries about, but who your friends know can get down and party. The good girl who knows how to be bad is the most fun of all.

These women don't follow the usual 'rules' of attraction, but somehow, they're the ones men can't stop thinking about. If a woman has these quirks, she's likely the type men not only notice in the moment, but genuinely want to stay connected to.

If a woman has these six rare quirks, she's likely the type men love:

1. She has a piercing

No single-hole pearl earrings for you. When you were 18, you went to the tattoo parlor, alone, got your navel pierced ... and hid it under the skirt of your Catholic school uniform. You may have something funky done to your cartilage: some extra holes, even an industrial or tragus piercing. If you're really skirting the line, you might have a tasteful nose piercing. But only something small, metal, and unobtrusive.

2. She dyes her hair red or black

No bright-colored ombre for you; it's too ... something. But you love red, the symbol of the perpetual troublemaker. Or you go black, with all its gothy implications. But you get the color done at the salon, with highlights, so it looks as natural as possible, and everyone compliments you on it.

A study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology found that when men were shown photos and asked to rate attractiveness, they rated the darker-haired women as more physically attractive, intelligent, and competent than the blonde.

3. She loves a stiletto

There's something perpetually attractive about the stiletto, all that weight balanced on such a slender tower. Its attractiveness goes beyond foot fetishes and into the rest of the world. You love wearing your stilettos, especially the red ones, and may have a collection of them. You certainly wear them to work, with your chic little outfits, and anywhere else you need to dress up.

A study published in Personality and Individual Differences found that women in high heels were rated as more attractive and feminine than women in flats. Men approached women wearing heels 83% of the time compared to just 47% when they wore flat shoes.

4. She drives confidently and assertively

It's a low-level rebellion, but a rebellion nonetheless. You're always going ten over, no more than fifteen, though you may push that on a 70 MPH interstate. Nothing your friends would write home about (except on the interstate), but your own personal rebellion regardless. You have places to be, and that's more important than some stupid posted sign.

5. She wears a lot of black

Everyone has a black winter coat, plus a black scarf. Then there are your black yoga pants — you had to buy black tops to match. And let's not forget your black leather jacket. And every girl has a little black dress. You just have a lot of black in your closet — because it's your color. Black is sort of your color, but in a stealthy way that people don't notice. You didn't even notice until you really thought about it.

Research published in Evolutionary Psychology found that both men and women wearing black were rated as significantly more attractive than those wearing colors like yellow or white. People dressed in black are also perceived as more confident and intelligent.

6. She's a practical joker

Not the switch-the-sugar-and-the-salt kind. The fun kind, where fill their entire office with helium balloons. You're not above a well-placed googly eye on the Ketchup bottle or swapping out family photos with a random celebrity or stock photo until somebody notices.

You're a good girl. You might even go to church or temple. You still have your childhood stuffed animal, and you listen to pop music. But deep down, you know how to be bad. It's just a matter of bringing it out — and when you do, people love you for it.

