Woman Calls Love A ‘Trillion-Dollar Lie’ — ‘They Are Capitalizing Off Your Emotions’

Research has proven how important connection with others is to living a full, satisfying life, but one woman took to social media to explain how this search for connection turned love into a "trillion-dollar lie." Many people have wondered whether love is real or not at some point in their lives. After all, it seems like there’s just as much, if not more, heartbreak than there are actual feelings of affection. Add to that the huge amount of money that different industries make off of love, and it does seem a bit questionable.

One woman is convinced that this is proof love is absolutely not real. She believes it is a “trillion-dollar lie” that benefits multiple industries monetarily, but holds people back from reaching their full potential, especially women.

The woman explained why she thinks love is a lie that promotes capitalism and holds individuals back.

TikToker @infinitely.balanced shared her thoughts on why love can’t possibly be real in a post on the app. “This might radicalize y’all, okay?” she warned. “It is the trillion-dollar lie of love, okay? Love isn’t real. They are capitalizing off of your emotions.”

In the video, she showed a whiteboard on which she had listed 11 different industries that benefited financially from people believing love was real. They included wedding, jewelry, beauty, dating apps, love “coaches,” baby, health care, therapy/self-help, home ownership, honeymoon, and insurance.

She said most of the industries she included were self-explanatory, using the jewelry industry as an example.

“The diamond industry created after, well, created the boom right after World War II to push you back in the kitchen and say, ‘Here’s this rock for your freedom.’ Right?” she said. “It’s all about money,” she insisted. “None of this is [expletive] real … We are here to make money. The men didn’t want you to know how to make money, okay?”

According to her, love is just a distraction designed to make women will lose sight of personal development and bettering themselves. Instead, they’ll devote all of their time, money, and energy to the industries that the idea of love supports. This is done “so that you don’t take over other industries, okay?” she argued. “So that you don’t make impacts on the world, alright? So that you don’t go take positions in workplaces, so that you don’t make changes in the political world.”

It is true that a lot of money is made off of love.

Whether you believe in love or not, you can’t deny that some of what this woman said was accurate. These industries really do profit from the idea of love. For example, Fidelity said the average American wedding cost $33,000 in 2024. That means people are spending tens of thousands of dollars (or more in some cases) just to pledge themselves to each other.

As she pointed out, once you fall in love, you’re expected to have at least one child. The most recent estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture suggested that parents could spend $13,000 on a child each year. The Brookings Institution believed that the cost rose to about $18,270 annually because of inflation.

Even though some industries capitalize on human emotions, we need love in our lives.

It’s certainly hard to hear that the average wedding costs over $30,000 and not think the industry is capitalizing on love. However, that doesn’t mean that love is a scam or we should completely eschew it in favor of saving some money.

Professor Raj Raghunathan, PhD, explained that feeling loved and loving others are both “basic and fundamental needs.” As an example of when this goes awry, he noted babies who do not have “contact comfort” are negatively impacted psychologically.

Love is no scam or lie. Some people may use it in a way that makes it feel like it is, but it is an essential part of human life. We all need love, whether we like it or not. Love is one of the most basic yet powerful concepts we know of, and in order to truly thrive, we need to welcome it and share it. What we don't need to do, however, is spend money to get it.

