Wives Who Truly Love Their Husbands Use These 6 Phrases On A Regular Basis

Whether you're starting a new relationship or are already married, some things don't change, like the need to feel attractive, appreciated, and needed. And it's not just women who want these things — men do too.

Couples counselor Larry Michel said, "Sometimes, we take for granted the people who help create the circumstances that shape our emotional lives. We call this pattern 'the cycle of invisibility.” And men, even tough guy husbands, are susceptible to the emotional pitfalls of it, so try one of these phrases on him to soften him up and make him feel seen.

Here are six phrases wives who truly love their husbands use on a regular basis:

1. 'You look great'

Men have insecurities, just like women. And whether he shows it or not, sometimes he wonders if his shirt looks better tucked in or out, or if his belly is sticking out a little too far over his belt. Telling him he looks great is an especially good compliment if he's been self-conscious about his body image or general health.

Life coach Lisa Petsinis explained, "Men worry about how they look compared to the ideal and how women will judge them for it. There seems to be a perception that the ideal man is tall, dark, and handsome with a 6-pack and a full head of hair.

"Men worry if they have too much hair, too little, or all in the wrong places. Added to this, a preoccupation with flab has prompted men to get plastic surgery in record numbers and not just celebrities."

2. 'I love your [insert physical feature]'

Sometimes it helps to get specific. And, we're not gonna lie, one of the best fill-in-the-blanks here is, "I love your [physical feature]" or [whatever body part you can say without laughing or blushing too much]. As already stated, men are sensitive about their bodies, and they want to know you're attracted to what they have.

Petsinis also recommended to reassure him, "Women don't want a Ken doll. Some women like tall men; others like shorter men. Some like trim men; others like more men with meat on the bones. Some women prefer bald men while other women prefer more hair on their men.

"Overall, what women want is a real man: one that is comfortable in his skin, attractive in his way, who is reasonably healthy, and who loves and cherishes his woman."

3. 'I love it when you...'

This one can benefit you as much as he. Men are the traditional initiators, and even if your man isn't the one to make the first move, chances are he feels like he should.

If you don't tell him what you like or what you'd like him to do, he's just trying randomly to please you. If you haven't complimented him, he might even think you don't like what he's doing. Of course, the more you tell him you love it when he scratches your lower back or takes out the trash, the more he'll do it.

4. 'That woman just checked you out'

Yes, this helps his self-confidence. But it also tells him you just saw another woman looking at him, and you're not afraid to tell him. It shows that you're confident enough to know he won't be lured away by another gal. Plus, what guy can resist the thought that women are giving him the once-over?

A 2021 study found that "relationship scripts for heterosexual men in the Western world may be limiting and not accurate for all men's experiences." The study showed how men are taught "to desire women (and not be desirable themselves) but the vast majority of men in this study felt that being desired was very important."

5. 'You're right'

We all like to be right, men included. And you know what? Sometimes they are. When he is right, it's nice to tell him, especially if you are arguing.

Sure, it might make you feel a little sheepish, but it's worth it in the end. It makes him feel good, and showing you're reasonable and can admit when you're wrong. This will help temper future disagreements.

6. 'Will you help me unscrew this?'

Men like to be helpers. Remember how Mr. Rogers told us to "look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." For most men, being the helper is ingrained in our culture. Helping women with simple tasks makes them feel like they are contributing and are needed.

We're not saying you should ask him to do things you can easily do yourself, but if you do need assistance, it's a little ego-booster he'll be happy to accept.

"Genuine gratitude is almost tangible," Michel further explained. "We must know in every way that our appreciation for both the small and the big things is grounded in our bodies with a solid knowledge of absolute value and importance. We just don’t think about it. We feel it to our core. It’s real. It’s warm and fuzzy. It’s inspiring. Our eyes light up, and our whole body smiles with awareness."

