Wives Often Do 5 Types Of Emotional Labor That Bad Husbands Don’t Even Realize Is Happening

Women carry a heavy load that not everyone recognizes. They often become martyrs as they fall into a routine of taking on the emotional labor of their families and friendships for the sake of maintaining everyone else’s peace.

Despite the fact that women take on the brunt of tasks like childcare, along with the accompanying stress, a lot of husbands simply don't notice how much their wives are going through, and they would never think of doing more themselves. Journalist Rose Hackman is using her platform to raise awareness about the different types of emotional labor wives take on, and shared several examples in a TikTok video.

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Wives often do these 5 types of emotional labor that bad husbands don't even realize is happening:

1. They're in charge of everyone’s well-being

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From taking on most of their family responsibilities to being at everyone’s beck and call, most wives constantly feel emotionally responsible for everyone else’s happiness. When it comes to their spouses, kids, parents, and siblings, they feel they have to think and act for everyone, which takes a huge toll.

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Society teaches women not to have any needs themselves, but to also always be ready to meet others'. Despite all they do for everyone around them, wives are judged as selfish when they try to prioritize their own happiness. The worst part is that bad husbands will just sit by and watch their wives sacrifice everything without even thinking about how much it costs them.

2. They’re mood managers

If you've ever seen a wife do everything possible to regulate her loved ones' emotions, then you know exactly what Hackman is talking about. These women tend to lead with empathy, so they notice shifts in others' energy and do what they can to help them get back on track.

This sense of selflessness is an admirable trait, but it significantly drains their own energy. This becomes even more problematic when the woman is dealing with an energy vampire who drains her energy just by spending time with her.

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Unfortunately, husbands can sometimes be these energy vampires. Some men adopt the mindset of needing to be cared for and have no responsibilities after working all day to provide for their families. This makes it harder for their wives as they simultaneously try to boost their mood and also not get dragged down in the process.

3. They have preemptive thoughtfulness

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There's a reason we grow up thinking our moms are able to identify what we need before we do. Their extreme attentiveness and desire to always be there for those they love helps them easily sense and anticipate what someone needs at any moment.

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They know how to take the initiative and support others without ever needing to be asked. This is a huge relief for the person on the receiving end, but it can be really draining for that woman to show up for everyone else and have nothing left to give herself.

It would help if their husbands supported them in these cases, but many don't. Instead of stepping in to fill their wife's need for support, they'll benefit from all the good she does for them and not actually offer anything in return.

4. They prioritize other people’s time above their own

Wives sacrifice their own time by taking on as many chores and responsibilities as possible to give their spouses and kids the chance to choose how they spend their time. Rather than delegating duties to their family members, they just step in to do what needs to be done themselves. They might see it as an act of love, or even as the only way to get anything done.

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No one seems to be very worried about the fact that these wives don't get to choose how to spend their own time, though. Research has repeatedly shown that women spend more time on tasks like housework and caregiving than men do, but men aren't really making a huge effort to change that.

Bad husbands might watch their wives work themselves to the bone, but all that they do won't even register in their minds. But if they didn't have time to work out or play video games with friends, it would feel terribly unfair.

5. They do the chores no one else wants to do

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Wives are very responsible and take a lot of initiative, so they understand that if they want something done right, or even done at all, they might just have to do it themselves. If they ask family members to do certain chores over and over again but they're always ignored, there's a good chance they'll just take over to do what's necessary.

It's easy to think of this as checking something off the to-do list, but they're only taking on excessive labor that further enables their families to constantly rely on them. As Hackman pointed out, "If you're vacuuming because you want to save other people from doing it, and you know it has to be done, then you're also doing emotional labor."

These chores might seem pretty small, but doing them can actually improve someone's health, making it good for husbands and kids to participate. Bad husbands won't think they need to help with getting things done around the house, though, so they'll leave all the physical and emotional labor to their wives.

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It's easy to see why a wife who takes on this kind of load could become burnt out, especially if her husband won't left a finger to help. Women are told they should ignore their own worth and put everyone else first with no boundaries in place, which just leads to complete exhaustion.

Francesca Duarte is a writer based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, and spirituality topics.