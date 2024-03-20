Wife Explains How Her Husband Taught Her To Be A Relaxed Woman — And Made It A Requirement Of Their Marriage

If there’s one thing every woman wants, it’s to feel supported and protected.

Especially for women who have had to spend most of their lives in survival mode, it can be difficult to learn how to rest and heal, and it doesn’t help when their partners make this job even harder.

Men expect women to be naturally soft healers, but what they don’t realize is that it is through their actions and unconditional support that a woman can learn to feel safe enough to embody her femininity.

A woman took to TikTok to share how her husband taught her to implement rest into her life.

Amanda Ferguson explained how her husband gave her the opportunity to prioritize her rest. It wasn’t through telling her to “calm down,” but by showing her strength when she experienced weakness. It was by vowing to be there for her and following through on his promises.

“I had always seen a praying woman, the ambitious woman, the strong woman, but my husband taught me that rest wasn’t a recommendation, it was a requirement,” she said.

Oftentimes, when a woman isn’t given safety and security, she lives in a constant state of survival, forcing herself to be strong so she can be a rock for everyone else. That can leave her lost and detached from herself and the world.

“You can’t grow in survival and softness at the same time,” Ferguson expressed. “One is going to dominate the other. So [my husband] allowed me to push my survival mode to the side, and he allowed my softness to come to the surface.”

Ferguson shared how her husband emphasized their unity as a marriage, and he recognized the significance of supporting each other rather than competing against each other. She shared how he exhibited this behavior through his actions and keeping his word.

Ferguson’s video sparked a conversation about men learning to emotionally support their wives.

In so many marriages, men miss the opportunity to take initiative in their relationship and allow their wives to feel supported and comforted.

Christian Walker posted a video on TikTok highlighting his key takeaway from Ferguson’s video, emphasizing how it is a man’s responsibility to let his wife feel safe.

He asserted that men are the reason their wives resort to states of survival, yet they yearn for a woman who is “soft,” “nurturing” and “feminine.”

“You, as a man, are not entitled to a woman’s softness. You have to earn it,” Walker emphasized. “You have to provide the environment for her to feel safe to be soft with you.”

The point Walker made is true— men need to recognize their role as husbands and create a loving space for their wives to feel safe.

Women frequently carry heavy burdens in their families and their relationships, and men don’t realize how alone they feel when their thoughts and emotions go unheard and invalidated.

It's important to recognize the profound impact men can have on women's ability to embrace their femininity.

Walker further stressed the importance of men creating a safe and secure environment where women feel protected and valued by their partners.

When men take on the role of protector, it allows women the freedom to express their softer, nurturing selves without fear or inhibition.

The concept of protection goes beyond physical safety; it encompasses emotional and psychological security as well. When women feel safe in their relationships, they are more likely to open up and reveal their vulnerabilities, allowing for deeper emotional connections.

Photo: LumiNola / Canva Pro

This sense of security enables women to tap into their innate nurturing qualities, embracing aspects of their femininity that may have been suppressed or overlooked in a less supportive environment.

Men play a crucial role in fostering this sense of safety and protection for their wives or partners. By actively listening, offering support, and creating a space free of judgment or criticism, men can empower women to fully embrace their femininity.

In a society that often values traits traditionally associated with masculinity, such as strength and assertiveness, it can be challenging for women to fully embrace their softer, more nurturing side. However, when men actively prioritize creating a safe and supportive environment for their partners, they contribute to a more balanced and harmonious dynamic in the relationship.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.