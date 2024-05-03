Why Relationships Make Some People Feel Crazy

Are you in a situationship or a full-blown relationship that makes you feel like you're slowly losing your mind?

You might be wondering where all this is coming from, especially since you weren't like this at the start of your relationship.

According to podcaster and YourTango Thought Leader Mark Groves, co-author of "Liberated Love: Release Codependent Patterns and Create the Love You Desire," there's a specific reason your relationship feels like it is slowly driving you insane.

Why Certain Types Of Relationships Make Some People Feel Crazy

If you've ever wanted someone you just couldn't have, no matter how hard you tried or how much you gave, trust me when I say you're not alone in this.

Many of us have committed years to someone who is emotionally unavailable. But when you entertain relationships like this they'll only end in disaster.

In reality, these types of relationships will drive you insane.

"You will start to feel crazy when you deny reality," Groves explains.

And the reality you're denying is that the person you're choosing doesn't align with what you truly desire.

"The reason we start to feel crazy and get lots of anxiety when we're in situationships or relationship dances with people who don't fully choose us," he says, "is that we actually want something else, something more, yet we continue to entertain something that is not that."

Let's face it, playing pretending that everything is fine while secretly suffering can make anyone go insane. You aren't getting your emotional needs met, which can leave you feeling like you're building on unstable ground.

Continuously doing this can make you grow to resent not only the person but also the things that remind you of them.

So, how can we move on from this relationship to help yourself get back on track? Here are a few ways you can move on from an old relationship to make room for a healthier, newer one, according to Headspace.

How To Let Go Of Your Relationship

1. Keep busy.

Distracting yourself is the best way to get over an ex. After a breakup, you'll find yourself with more free time on your hands.

Use this free time to plan activities with your friends and family. Engage in your favorite activities and use this time to pick up on new hobbies.

2. Look after yourself.

When we go through a breakup, it's all too easy to let ourselves go. We begin to neglect our emotional and physical health because of the pain our heartbreak has brought.

So, make sure you're setting reminders to eat and drink every day. Try to get up and exercise and find healthy ways to let out your emotions. My suggestion is to use journaling as a method of processing your emotions.

Each night write down how you're feeling about the situation. Rant and let your frustrations out and then close the book.

According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, "Journaling helps control your symptoms and improve your mood by: Helping you prioritize problems, fears, and concerns."

3. Practice self-care.

Finally, give yourself time to heal from your break. Headspace writes, "Allow yourself time to adapt to the change after a break-up."

Your healing won't happen overnight and it'll likely take weeks to months to get over that special someone.

However, be patient with yourself and respect your journey. Acknowledge the small steps you're taking and reward yourself for your efforts.

Realizing that the person you love isn't fully committed to you can be incredibly painful. However, by facing this reality, you can work through the hurt and emerge stronger.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.