Pretty much every woman dreams of finding the perfect man. We want our own fairytale ending like the ones we grew up with. When we are younger, we may think love comes easily. As we get older, we learn that finding the type of man who loves a woman from the depths of his soul is more difficult than we expected.

If you find a man like this, you know how lucky you are. His kindness and warmth make every day special. It seems like he can read your mind. He knows exactly what you need without having to ask. His personality is perfect, and somehow, the way he treats you is even better. If you have a man in your life who makes you feel these things, you can be confident that he loves you from the depths of his soul. He would do anything to make you happy.

When a man loves a woman from the depths of his soul, he'll make sure she feels these 11 things

1. Safe

Chermiti Mohamed from Pexels via Canva

Women deserve to feel safe, no matter who they are with. Sadly, a survey found that many women do not feel safe around men. “As a young woman today, we don’t feel safe, heard, or understood. Simple, mundane acts like getting dressed, exercising, walking home, and ordering food at home or an Uber need to be thoroughly analyzed, dissected, and planned so that we don’t end up in compromising situations,” one woman told the American Survey Center.

When a man can provide safety for a woman, he loves her from the depths of his soul. She knows that he is someone she can count on. In a world where women struggle to feel safe around men, a partner like this creates a positive difference for them.

Advertisement

2. Chosen

digitalskillet from Getty Images via Canva

Sure, playing the chase game with a man can be fun at times. As we get older, though, we are looking for stability. When a man truly loves a woman from the depths of his soul, he doesn’t play games. He makes her feel like he chose her on day one. Feeling chosen and loved is special. It makes for happier relationships.

The best part about this type of man is that he makes her feel chosen every day. He takes her on dates and values quality time with her. This is different from feeling pleased in a relationship. Instead, it is an undying dedication. He chooses his wife over everything.

Advertisement

3. Respected

Studio Dreamview from Pexels via Canva

Women need to feel respected in a relationship. We have all experienced negative relationships without respect. It’s heartbreaking to feel that sort of pain from someone you care about. Showing respect is easier than people make it out to be. Showing up every day, no matter what.

Some psychologists believe that respect in relationships is more important than love. When a woman says something, he takes it seriously. He never does anything outside of the relationship that would hurt her feelings. A man who loves a woman from the depths of his soul is respectful.

Advertisement

4. Seen

Monkey Business Images via Canva

There are moments in life where we feel invisible. It seems like our issues don't matter to anyone but us. No one can see what we are going through. When a man truly loves his wife, he sees what she is going through. He validates her feelings and allows her to feel seen.

Small, consistent gestures mean everything when making your partner feel seen. Doing small gestures can show her how much you care. When she complains about having to do a chore, he takes over. He sees her and her feelings and supports her the best he can.

Advertisement

5. Supported

erikreis from Getty Images via Canva

Studies have shown that women take on more responsibilities at home. They carry the majority of the mental load that comes from running a household. Even when both partners work full-time jobs outside of the home, women still take on more of the workload. As a result, it can be hard to feel supported by their partner.

A man who loves a woman from the depths of his soul sees her stress. He wants to help her in any way he can. He’ll do this by providing support. Whether it’s picking up extra tasks at home or being there to provide her with emotional and mental support, it’s special when a man shows up like that. He shows his love through his actions.

Advertisement

6. Loved

kate_sept2004 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Love is the foundation of every relationship. I’ve been in situations where I knew someone loved me, but they struggled to make me feel it. It was almost expected for me to know that they cared, rather than see it with my own eyes through their behavior. When a man truly loves a woman, he will never leave her guessing. He will make her feel loved every day.

Making a partner feel loved can be harder than it sounds. Even if you care deeply about someone, the chaos of everyday life can get in the way. A man who responds to his partner's needs, focuses on building and maintaining his connection with her, and provides her with trust and stability shows her how deeply he loves her.

Advertisement

7. Secure

Michael Obstoj from Pexels via Canva

It’s not uncommon to feel insecure in a relationship. Our minds can convince us that our partners do not love us or are doing things behind our backs. This can be attachment anxiety, or viewing yourself so negatively that you begin to doubt your partner. In a real, loving relationship, a man will do anything to make his partner feel secure.

Reassurance goes a long way in a relationship where one partner may struggle with insecurity. Someone who truly loves their partner shows up every day. He leads by example, providing the support and care she needs to feel secure.

Advertisement

8. Protected

Goodboy Picture Company from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Some men show their love for women by providing them with protection. This isn’t always in a toxic-masculinity way. He doesn’t feel like he has to show off how strong he is or start fights with people to defend her honor. This type of partner knows that by showing how much he has her back, she will feel loved and protected.

Of course, they will intervene when moments of uncertainty or safety concerns arise. He lets her stand up for herself, but is always in her corner. He also offers protection through his support. She feels safer knowing that whatever life throws their way, they have each other. From the highs to the lows, a man who truly loves his woman will make her feel protected respectfully.

Advertisement

9. Valued

Chermiti Mohamed from Pexels via Canva

Let’s face it, we as women do a lot for our partners. Many of us do everything we can day in and day out to make them feel cared for. Whether it’s making dinner on those busy nights or sitting down after a long day of work and letting him vent, we show up when he needs us the most. One way a man can show that he loves a woman from the depths of his soul is to demonstrate how much he values her and how she provides him with love and support.

“Understanding what partners value most in a relationship can help create a bond that nurtures these very qualities. When approached with care and intention, relationships become spaces where we can be our authentic selves, share our joys and burdens, and grow alongside someone who truly values us,” says Mark Travers, Ph.D.

Advertisement

10. Adored

Jonathan Borba from Pexels via Canva

Women want to feel special. Not every man realizes it’s rather easy to do. The little things mean everything. From sweet compliments to little gifts, these things can make her feel like a million dollars. Women want nothing more than to feel adored. They want their partners to show them how much they care.

A special way a man shows how much he adores his wife is by learning her love language. Does she love words of affirmation? If so, he uses sweet words to show how much he adores her. Does she need quality time spent with you? Then, he shows up for her when he can. It’s an easy way to show your admiration.

Advertisement

11. Encouraged

Maica from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We all need someone in our corner cheering us on. When a man loves his partner from the depths of his soul, he is her biggest cheerleader. He knows she can achieve anything she sets her mind to. He always boosts her confidence and reminds her that she is special and worthy of success.

“A simple 'I believe in you' or 'You’ve got this' can shift someone’s entire mindset, while frequent criticism—even well-intended—can cause doubt to take root. The energy you bring to your relationship directly impacts how safe and supported your partner feels,” says Mark Travers, Ph.D. A little bit of encouragement goes a long way.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.