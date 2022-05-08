Watch A Young Engaged Couple Grow Old Together In Minutes

When you're getting ready to tie the knot, keeping it together is the last thing on your mind.

It's hard to think of anything but the moment your man will stand next to you as he promises he'll always be your person and your everything.

It's the moment you've been dreaming of since you knew he was the one. You can imagine it already. The walk down the aisle. The way he'll look at you when he sees you in that dress for the first time. You can't wait to start the rest of your lives together.

You can't shake off your nerves about the future, but knowing he'll be right by you every step of the way makes all of your worries seem infinitely smaller. Anything is possible as long as you get to face any problem with him.

We can't imagine what it feels like to grow old with your soulmate. And thanks to Field Day, this young couple won't have to.

Kristie and Tavis are getting married next month. Even though they're only in their twenties, Field Day's experiment shows them what they'll look like after they've been married for decades.

Needless to say, the results (and their reactions) are AMAZING. My reaction is about to be amazing.

This raw and emotional experience gave them the chance to experience a lifetime together in just one sitting. But the tearjerker comes when the cameraman asks what they think their last words will be. The love these two have for each other is so obvious.

Kristie says “I want to make sure he knew how much I loved him, how important he’s been to me.”

If we weren't swooning before, Tavis' response set off the waterworks.

There's no hesitation in his voice when he says “You’ve made me a better person. There are so many things I couldn’t be without you … and will never be without you." I'm definitely swooning now. And crying. If both those things were possible at the same time.

But that isn't the only reason that we find this experiment so heartfelt. Hearing Kristie and Tavis think about what experiences they'll share in the next seventy years and how it will affect them leaves us breathless.

As the years pass by, people change; they either grow together or grow apart. That's just how life is. It's clear that Kristie and Tavis are more than ready for the challenge.

Advertisement Feeling stuck in your relationship? Click here to chat with a certified coach from Relationship Hero to help transform your love life!

Fair warning: You'll need a box of tissues at hand to get through the next five minutes. Maybe even some tissues and a glass of wine. Maybe even the whole bottle.

If you needed another reminder that you're gonna end up alone, this is it. At least you have that bottle of wine. Maybe some Ben and Jerry's, too.

Cassandra Rose is a writer with a focus on entertainment and trending topics. She's a former contributor to YourTango.