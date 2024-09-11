Your dating profile says more about you than you might think. New research categorizes singles into four main archetypes, providing insights that could make you reconsider how you present yourself online.

In a study titled "Cat Ladies” and “Mama’s Boys,” researchers from Simon Fraser University delved into gender stereotypes, revealing how certain types of singles are perceived as more or less desirable. The results uncovered the best and worst traits among the four categories of singles.

Advertisement

Here are the 4 distinct types of single people, and the best & worst traits of each

1. The Professional

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Professional singles are characterized by ambition, hard work, and a focus on achievement. Professional single women are often seen as successful, capable, and career-oriented. Similarly, professional single men are perceived as reliable, career-driven, and possessing well-ordered priorities.

Advertisement

Best Traits: Ambition is a highly attractive quality, and a strong work ethic is a sign of strong character. If you're dating a professional, you’ll likely admire their dedication and drive.

Potential Downsides: Their career may take precedence over other aspects of life, which could mean less spontaneity and more scheduled time together. If you value flexibility and frequent adventures, you might find this archetype challenging.

2. The Carefree

Pics Five via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Carefree singles are the embodiment of freedom and adventure. They crave new experiences and maintain a laidback lifestyle. Carefree single women are often viewed as creative, open-minded, and free-spirited. Meanwhile, carefree single men are known for their flexibility and having plenty of free time.

Best Traits: The go-with-the-flow attitude of carefree singles is contagious. Their love for life’s adventures can be invigorating, and they’ll keep you curious and open-minded.

Potential Downsides: Carefree singles may struggle with commitment or long-term planning. Their spontaneous nature, while exciting, can also lead to instability, which might be challenging if you prefer structure.

Advertisement

3. The Heartless

M_Agency via Shutterstock

Independence and emotional detachment define the Heartless archetype. Heartless single women are stereotyped as untrusting and sometimes even labeled harshly and unfairly. Heartless single men are often seen as emotionally detached and untrustworthy.

Best Traits: If you’re looking for a no-strings-attached relationship, this archetype might appeal to you. Their emotional independence means you’ll always know where you stand, free from the typical dating mind games, as shown in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Advertisement

Potential Downsides: Their tendency toward selfishness and emotional distance can make it hard to build a lasting connection. Relationships with a heartless archetype may feel transactional, leading to hurt feelings over time.

4. The Loner

AJR Photo via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Loner singles value solitude and often struggle to form connections. Loner single women might be perceived as bitter or socially uncomfortable, while loner single men are sometimes labeled as slobby or immature homebodies.

Best Traits: If you’re an introvert who values your space, a loner could be an ideal match. They appreciate quiet, reflective time, which can complement a similar personality.

Potential Downsides: Being with someone who is often seen as lonely or antisocial can impact your self-esteem. Over time, their social withdrawal could make it difficult to build a strong and supportive relationship, as demonstrated in research on social withdrawal's impact on relationships.

What does your dating profile convey about you?

Advertisement

Understanding these archetypes can help you reflect on your dating behaviors and those of others. Whether you're looking to match with someone similar or trying to break free from a stereotype, awareness is the first step to making meaningful connections.

Niki Payne is a clinical hypnotherapist and relationship coach. She aims to help high-achievers experience better health, greater wealth, and stronger relationships.