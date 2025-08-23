If Two People Truly Love Each Other From The Core Of Their Soul, They'll Do These 5 Things On A Regular Basis

We’ve all seen — and many of us have been involved in — relationships that just seem somehow right. The pair is so well-connected that they seem to have a secret language of their own, or a way to read each other’s minds somehow.

Some habits might even be generalized amongst what makes truly connected couples tick. We’ve checked on these deeply connected, happy couples and found 5 habits among them that differentiate them from unhealthy couples.

If two people truly love each other from the core of their souls, they'll do these 5 things on a regular basis:

1. Hype each other up

Couples who are deeply connected have interactions that boost each other up and that they feel better about walking away from, even if it is just a “good morning” or, particularly, even when they fight. They seem to both know that the cultivation of a good relationship lies in positive communication between the pair.

A friend of mine was married for eight years, with a 3-year-old toddler, when he mentioned to me that he and his wife don’t ever bring negative things into the house. “Leave that stuff at the door,” he said, “I greet my wife every day with nothing but smiles and sunshine because that’s what she deserves.”

While perhaps this type of thinking isn’t for everyone, bringing more positivity into your relationship can only be of benefit.

2. Share perspectives and ideas

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Intersubjectivity is defined as "The process and product of sharing experiences, knowledge, understandings, and expectations with others." When a relationship is built upon a mutually agreeable philosophy and a willingness to share perspectives and ideas, the partnership can be considered deeply connected.

One study explained that this is the ability to step outside of one's own internal world and genuinely connect with the other person's, recognizing them as a separate individual with their own unique subjective reality. However, intersubjectivity is not a fixed state but rather a continuous and evolving process within a relationship.

3. Continuously learn about each other

Doing this can be helped along by asking questions of yourself and your partner to help you better understand and orient them in terms of yourself, themselves, and the partnership. Also, aren’t you still pretty curious about this person? If not, why would you be in a relationship with them?

Here are a few of the kinds of questions that might spark some great conversation: Why do you believe what you believe? How can I be a better partner with you?

How old were you when you first experienced a significant death, like a pet or a close relative? What would you be doing in your life right now if we’d never met?

4. Have inside jokes and pet names

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Sharing intimate information and creating jokes and names for each other signals a deeply connected couple.

Research suggests that the use of these insider languages can foster closeness, playfulness, and satisfaction within a couple's dynamic. The shared understanding and unique language created by inside jokes and pet names can strengthen the bond between partners and contribute to a more positive and resilient relationship.

5. Reinforce their commitment to each other

Betrayal is not a word that has any meaning or value in a deeply connected relationship. A truly committed relationship involves trust at all levels and the protection of each other’s needs and boundaries.

Research has shown a link between higher commitment and pro-relationship behaviors. This includes things like constructive responses to dissatisfaction, devaluation of attractive alternatives, and sacrificing for the good of the relationship.

Do you see any of these habits in your relationship? Can you perhaps tell if any are missing? The best thing about a deeply connected partnership is that you can always work on it and it's bettering.

Dondi Leigh is a writer and former contributor to I Heart Intelligence from Colorado who focuses on relationships, wellness, and psychology.