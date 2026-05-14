Astrology might not be the most science-y science around, but I identify perfectly with my zodiac sign’s ruling planet. I have a Saturn tattoo to prove it, as well as a tattoo of my sea goat spirit animal: the Capricorn zodiac symbol. And if you happen to love a Capricorn, there are things only you know about the personality traits and characteristics these Earth signs bring to relationships.

Capricorns have a reputation for being disciplined and practical, but anyone who has ever been close to one knows that they can also be incredibly stubborn and hard to read. Beneath a Cap's calm, controlled exterior is often someone who feels responsible for everything, and who struggles to let their guard down even around the people they love most.

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Here are 6 tough truths about Capricorns that only the people who love them understand:

1. Capricorns are goal-oriented

Goats keep our eyes on the prize. Whether it’s a tin can or a corner office, we’ve got plans and dreams and the drive to make them come true. We may be running around doing a million and one things, but trust us: there is a method to the madness.

Plus, we tend to like company, so if you can stick around for the pay-off, you’ll be well-rewarded. The good news? We are relentless in pursuit of what we want, and if you’re on that list, you’ll know it.

Astrologer Leslie Hale explained that "Capricorn is a serious sign and typically becomes more committed and focused on achievement." This drive to go after what they want is intricately woven into the Capricorn zodiac sign.

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2. Capricorns have high standards

Allef Vinicius / Unsplash

I’m not talking about tropical vacations and big old diamonds (although yes, some of us like stuff), but the partner of a Capricorn must dig integrity, accomplishment, and living a good life as much as we do.

No matter the size of your paycheck, whatever your (intelligent, ambitious, cool) thing is, we like you to have it going on, too. We need something interesting to talk to you about when we finally stop working.

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3. Capricorns tie a lot of their self-worth to productivity

Speaking of work, it’s a Capricorn obsession of sorts. Blame it on the Earth sign's need for stability, or that we were born in winter when it’s a bit of a challenge to survive, but Capricorns are among the hardest workers of the zodiac.

When it’s time for most normal people to unplug, we might just be getting started, or sparked by a new idea. We know it’s a drag, but the people who love us the best respect our hard-working natures and help us remember to play, too. We know we need it, we just don’t always care — or know how to stop.

Astrologer Susan Miller has described Capricorn's relationship with work as an existential requirement. "Capricorns seem near-obsessed with using time to maximum advantage, and may often feel like they're running out of time," Miller explained.

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4. Capricorns are honest, sometimes to a fault

One of the perks of dating a Capricorn is that you will generally always hear the truth. One of the challenges of dating a Capricorn? Same. We can also spot a faker a mile away, so bring your honesty A-game, and save us both some time.

As much as we want to let you be you, our honesty obsession isn’t always a crowd-pleaser. One ex-boyfriend termed me the "joy-killer" when I brought up car repair bills in the guitar store where he had his eye on a fancy amp. When he needed me to pick him up for work the very next day, when his car wouldn’t start? I don’t remember if I said I told him so. I’m kinder and gentler now, mostly.

Astrologer Ruby Miranda explained, "Capricorns are not ones to lash out at other people. They have their dramatic days, sure, but who doesn't? However, if a Capricorn is going on any emotional rollercoasters, they're most likely not going to invite you along for the ride."

5. Capricorns are really competitive

Mesut çiçen / Unsplash+

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Capricorns’ competitive nature, along with our intellectual power, can make us great teammates and scary competitors. It’s safer if we’re on your side, win or lose, put it that way. So before you challenge us to Scrabble or suggest we pick opposite teams at game night, make sure your heart, your pride, and the relationship can take it.

Make sure you have us in the stands if you’re competing on your own, though. No one will have a more vocal or committed cheering section than you do. And isn’t that what everyone needs the most? (Hint: We like that, too. Solidarity is attractive.)

6. Capricorns are committed to our people

Earth signs are reliable and loyal, so our tribe matters to us. If our best friend has a newly broken heart, we show up with wine and ice cream. We’re at the family picnic and our nephew’s tee-ball game.

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Sometimes our commitments to friends and family can come before hanging out with you, so it helps if you're an independent spirit who appreciates our loyalty to all of the people we care about – including you, when it’s your turn, as it often is.

And if you’re invited to hang out with our crew? You’re in. Extra points for helping us clean up. "When Capricorns marry, they marry for life. Saturn, your ruler, teaches you to make long-term commitments and plans, and with a partner, you will work to build a life that will be bigger than any you could have built alone," Miller has noted.

The Capricorn may not date around (it takes time away from work, you know), and we absolutely take our time to commit, but once we’ve decided you’re worth it, you really must be.

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We are sensitive souls underneath it all, so if we’ve shown you our hearts, know they come with iron-clad loyalty and a valued spot on our team. We’ll love it — and know it — if you’re loyal right back.

Laurie White is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to YourTango.