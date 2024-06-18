To be successful at dating, or anything for that matter, you need to have a sense of gratitude. Gratitude is the quality of being thankful, a readiness to show appreciation for — and to return — kindness. Why does this matter when it comes to dating? According to Psychology Today, "Studies show that counting our blessings improves psychological, emotional and physical well-being."

You might think, "What do I have to be grateful for?" Try this exercise to get you in the moment and pay attention to the many things you have in your life to be thankful for. Starting from the moment you awake in the morning.

Here are 10 tiny ways to start your day with love & gratitude:

1. Be grateful you're alive

Shut out all thoughts of things you need to do and be grateful you are breathing and living.

2. Give thanks to your body

You are touching, tasting, talking, hearing, feeling, breathing and seeing. If you use some type of aid to help you do these things, appreciate they are available to you.

3. Thank the magic of electricity

Was that a light you just switched on so you could see? Did your coffee maker start brewing your favorite blend? Pure magic.

4. Give gratitude to running water

Is there running water coming out of your faucet with the twist of your wrist? How's that for instant gratification? Let's not forget that warm shower, hot bath, flushing toilet, ice in your freezer, and more.

5. Appreciate having access to food

Right there being kept fresh in your refrigerator just waiting to nourish your body. Savor the smells, textures, and flavors as you eat to truly enjoy what's feeding your body and soul.

6. Thankfulness for friendships

Not only are they there to share your ups and downs, but you have complete freedom to choose who those special people are. Be a friend in return and you will never find yourself alone.

7. Be appreciative of freedom

No matter what your life may bring you, you are free to choose your path and speak your mind. You could decide today to change careers and have numerous opportunities available to you. Believe in yourself and follow your dreams. You have 100 percent freedom to do so.

8. Thank nature

To truly live with inner harmony, you must connect with nature. Go take that walk in the park and "smell the roses." See and hear the birds, and take a swim in the stream. Feel this intimate connection with earth and say thank you.

9. Appreciate the beauty of the world

We are surrounded by beauty, whether it is a painting, a photograph, or a song. We can find beauty in the faces around us and from deep within each person.

10. Be grateful for love

To profoundly love, you must sincerely respect and appreciate who you are. When you can accept yourself, so can those around you. You are a loving being and you deserve to be loved in return. Love comes in many forms: kids, family, pets, and coworkers, pay attention to all of the sources of love in your life and you'll develop a growing sense of abundance around how much love surrounds you every day.

Robert Emmons, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Positive Psychology, discusses in his book the profound impact a practice of gratitude can have on your heart and those in your life. Emmons makes the astonishing claim that people who practice gratitude are an amazing 25 percent happier than those who do not. Imagine the impact this can have on your love life!

Adopting an attitude of gratitude for your life, surroundings, and experiences will help you grow into a happier, kinder human being. Those around you will be drawn to your positive energy and feel your appreciation toward them. They will know you are an emotionally healthy person and can relax and allow you to enter their lives. All of this has an incredibly meaningful impact on my clients when I'm matching them with prospective mates. And it can help you too.

By following my suggestions you will begin to truly see the beauty and wonder around you. If you're married, appreciating the one you love more will deepen your commitment and help foster a great sense of wholeness and fulfillment. If you're single, don't be surprised when dating becomes more enjoyable, and a special someone will soon be very grateful to have you in their life.

Lisa Darsonval is a matchmaker and a dating coach because she believes relationships are what matter most and nothing is more important than love.