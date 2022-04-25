Photo: Guillem de Balanzo / Shutterstock
We all know that Tinder can be a destructive force, ruining confidence, romance, courtship, and notions of sonnet-style love and soul-mastery. Even though Tinder can match you with your soulmate, what is Tinder doing to your face?
Tinder could be literally causing you to have blemishes. Yes, that’s right.
This may sound extreme, but in our selfie-smitten culture, it seems to be what people respond to (remember when the anti-smoking industry gave up on telling us our lungs were rotting and switched to pointing out the wrinkles smoking causes?). Exactly.
5 Ways Tinder Is Actually Destroying Your Face
You can mess with my heart, my mind, and my head, but whatever happens, do not mess with my face. Do you hear that, Tinder?
1. You may find random bruises on your face.
Ever been lost in a sweet swiping reverie and come across a d*** pic so nasty, that you had to shield your eyes?
Your lightning-fast reactions, coupled with your punk-rocker-ring, result in an unintentional slap to the forehead. Followed by an unsightly purplish egg-shaped gash on your eyebrow.
You’re not alone, sister.
2. Your skin soaks up all the energy.
This is no joke. Tinder truly is messing with your face.
For all of your phone’s flashy brilliance, there’s a downside and they’re called Electro Magnetic Fields. These little suckers get absorbed by your skin and creep deep down into layers you can't even touch.
You can't scrub this off. But apparently, you can reach it with Hyaluronic Acid, which Tinder does not make.
3. You start noticing that you have more frown lines.
Oh, the disappointment! You know the feeling when your inner detective kicks in and your incredible sleuthing skills spot all the things that just don’t add up?
Their height, their weight, their employment status, and their relationship status sometimes don't seem right. Or worse still. Tinder has tried to match you with your ex, your cousin, and your old teacher. Gross.
Yes, those frown lines keep growing and seem to have set in on your face and may, in fact, be permanent.
4. You are more prone to breakouts.
Some things are better hot. Salsa. Jacuzzis. Men. Unfortunately, your face is not one of those things.
When your face heats up, things go awry. Pores get big. Big pores get dirty. Dirty pores make your skin misbehave.
What’s this got to do with your phone? Well, your phone is heating your face. And when a bunch of hotties keeps popping up on the screen, your face gets even hotter.
Basically, your face is cracking under the pressure! You can thank Tinder for that big blemish.
5. Your immune system takes a beating.
The longer you Tinder, the worse it gets. That’s Tinder Fatigue and it’s actually a real thing. Apparently, excessive electronic exposure weakens your immune system.
So there’s a reason dealing with Mr. Wrong, Mr. Wronger, and Mr. So-Wrong-It’s-Right feels like an increasingly tiresome chore. You’re exhausted!
Anita Sun, the co-founder of Dermovia, tells it like it is: “To be blunt; cell phones are filthy dirty — and that’s not just a reference to what pops up on Tinder!”
Think about all the places your phone goes and every surface it touches. Gross, right? Sun recommends cleaning it regularly with a simple alcohol solution.
Anita’s full of little bursts of wisdom like this, and has three more tips on how to overcome the beating from the Tinder ugly stick.
1. Put your phone away.
At night, your body’s trying to repair. Give it a chance by turning off your devices before you sleep. It’s not impossible, promise!
2. Drink magnetized water when you can.
This will help heal, protect, and strengthen you against electromagnetic radiation. Foods like berries, turmeric, garlic, kale, cauliflower, and sea kelp are good, too.
3. Get out of the house.
Date the old-fashioned way! Step away from your phone, head to a bar with your best girlfriend, and show off that gorgeous skin glow of yours thanks to limiting your cell phone use — and using great skincare!
Perhaps it’s time to put down the phone and get back out into the real world and meet face to face, and do it with great skin!
