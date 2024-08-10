If these 10 situations describe your life, it may be time to hire a love coach:

Technology puts the world at your fingertips — including the world of romance and dating. So, why hire a dating coach to help you find lasting love when it’s all but handed to you on a silicon platter?

Perhaps, you're ready to find "the one," but feel like you’ve wasted your time on "almost" and "not-quite" relationships.

How do you keep your faith in finding and pursuing lasting true love if you continue looking where you’ve always looked, doing what you’ve always done, and buying fully into the idea that love is hard to find?

Dating coaches can help you navigate the wide world of dating.

Studies tell us that over 40 million Americans use online dating. You may have profiles floating around on dating sites that you’ve long since forgotten about.

New sites pop up all the time and the whole process can be a lot more overwhelming than a simple "swipe left, swipe right."

Add to online dating the prospect of meeting someone "out in the real world," either by chance at work or through the introduction, and you’ll soon find that there’s a lot to consider in the pursuit of lasting love.

Well-meaning family and friends can't replace professional dating advice.

Until now, you've probably been winging the effort on your own or leaning on the opinions and sage advice of family and friends.

"Why hire a dating coach? You’ve got us!"

With all due respect to those who love and care about you, entrusting your love life to your inner circle may be precisely why you should hire a dating coach.

Family and friends have a vested interest in the outcome of their advice and introductions. If they're fixing you up with another "wonderful" person, they're looking out for two people they care about, not just one.

What are the chances that you're going to be completely honest about your relationship with this person, assuming you at least took the fix-up bait and started dating?

You may even remain too long in a relationship that isn’t right for you in an effort not to hurt anyone’s feelings.

The role of a dating coach has evolved since online dating began.

Instead of doing a lot of the work for clients, coaches are now creating ways to work with them throughout the entire process of finding love.

Video calls, one-on-one calls, webinars, Facebook Messenger, emails, and texting provide convenient ways for dating coaches and their clients to connect at every stage of the dating process.

While a dating coach is not a replacement for a therapist, working with a coach can actually feel therapeutic.

Plus, some dating coaches are trained life coaches and certified relationship coaches, thus adding to a more comprehensive offering for their clients.

When a client needs to be heard, it’s nice to have access to immediate feedback from an objective partner on the journey to finding their life partner.

So, why hire a dating coach? And what can one do for you if you're on a serious quest for lasting love in the overabundant sea of singles?

If these 10 situations describe your life, it may be time to hire a love coach:

1. Dating coaches are dating experts

Dating and matchmaking is their "area." Dating coaches have access to information and resources that can help your dating process be efficient, safe, and fun.

Want some examples? According to research, the best way to date is to be honest and be your most confident self.

2. They provide unbiased input

Unlike your family and friends, a dating coach's goal is your happiness and success, not a personal agenda.

This objectivity provides a safe place for your complete honesty.

3. Dating coaches help pinpoint your goals

A dating coach can help you identify what you truly want and need in a relationship, even when you think you have known for a long time.

4. They help with conversation skills

Being able to "talk" is one thing.

Knowing how to start and participate in meaningful conversations is a skill that takes practice.

Pexels / cottonbro studio

5. Dating coaches help increase confidence

They can improve your confidence by helping you stretch out of your comfort zone of what you’ve always done.

6. Dating coaches help you create your best online dating profile possible

They can give you helpful pointers for creating an appealing and authentic online profile.

While you want a profile that stands out, you want one that presents the truth of who you are in the most intriguing light.

7. They can help you analyze dating profiles

This includes messages and behaviors from the prospective date.

Dating coaches can also help you recognize red flags.

8. Dating coaches teach dating strategies

They can help you create a dating strategy and be your guide and support system as you employ it.

9. They provide an accountability system

Dating coaches offer a safe place to explore and examine your own behaviors in the dating world. They also help you understand the responses you get.

10. Dating coaches can help improve your current relationship

They can teach you critical relationship skills you need in order to maintain a healthy, loving relationship.

Perhaps most importantly, hiring a dating coach when you're serious about finding true love can help strengthen your self-love.

Immersing yourself in the message that you are worthy of love will help you increase self-confidence.

Confidence is one of the most attractive qualities of all.

Amy Schoen is a D.C.-based national expert in dating and relationship coaching who's helped countless couples find love.