We once spent ten days on the continent of Antarctica. While we learned much from the couples we interviewed who live and work in Antarctica, the most important lessons we learned about romantic love and relationships came from penguins we encountered in Antarctica — particularly the Gentoo, the Adelie, the Emperor, and the Chinstrap.

And, as it turns out, penguins and humans have a whole lot in common. They even propose to each other ... with a rock and everything. Yep, during mating season, a male penguin will go searching for the smoothest pebble to propose to a female with. If she likes it, then she'll place it in her nest. Then the two build up their pebble nest to prepare for eggs. When you think about it, that's pretty similar to us humans.

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But when it comes to relationships, penguins are honestly doing a lot better for us. They may look awkward waddling around on ice, but many penguin species are surprisingly loyal and deeply protective of their partners: something us homo sapiens could certainly take a page from.

Here are 5 things penguins do in relationships that humans are honestly pretty bad at:

1. Penguins look out for each other

Like humans, penguins live in towns and villages called rookeries, because it's easier to protect each other from predators and the cold weather in groups, and it also means a shorter commute to work and finding food.

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Penguins also talk and chat a lot to each other, just like humans, and communication is at the heart of their relationships with each other. Marriage and family therapist Susan Saint-Welch pointed out that "Humans don't always mean what we say in our conversation. We open our mouths, and some sentences come out. But we don't always thoroughly think through what we're saying before we say it." Not so for penguins.

2. They build a support network

Sometimes, penguins take trips together with their extended family. Like us, penguins know that friends and family are an integral part of their support network. Penguins also kiss their babies a lot. Their love and affection for their young is always in evidence. Penguins are also happy, little creatures; they rarely get discouraged or give up on their goals.

As they grow older, penguins learn to spread their wings, and even though they will never fly, they grow up to be responsible and productive adults, and almost all become parents at some point in their lives. Penguins know the world is full of danger, but you can always count on them to be prudent for their safety and the safety of their family and friends.

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3. Penguins are faithful

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Penguins shout their love for each other by screaming it out loud. They aren't shy about expressing their love for their mate. Saying "I love you" is just a normal part of their day, and they're willing to express their sentiments often. We humans, could learn to do a better job of this.

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Penguins often dance for joy at the sight of someone they love. They sing their love for each other. Penguins are certainly not shy about expressing their love. Like humans in successful relationships, they find that hanging out with their partner is the greatest joy in life.

Penguins are monogamous, often having one mate for a lifetime. The death of their life partner is about the only circumstance that causes them to search for a new mate. (Maybe younger humans should pay attention to the penguin's model.)

Frequently, penguin couples also just stop and admire the view — what we humans would call "stopping to smell the roses." They often stand together to admire the view from where they live and travel.

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4. They share the parenting responsibilities

Penguins share in the nurturing, feeding, and parenting of their children. It's remarkable how penguins demonstrate that birthing, protecting, and raising a child is a shared responsibility of both the mother and the father. You can count on them to work together to build a comfortable nest for their children.

5. Penguins argue fairly and don't hold grudges

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Penguins squawk and oftentimes engage in lively discussions and arguments. They get in each other's faces, but they usually resolve their differences positively. Like human couples, penguins argue. There's nothing wrong with that, but they've learned to argue fairly, and effectively, and rarely hold grudges.

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Penguins and humans have a lot in common when it comes to marriage and relationships, even if our black-and-white counterparts are doing things a bit more maturely than us. They have mates, love to be around family and friends, and dearly love their children. They may live at the end of the world, but in the end, we're all very much alike.

Dr. Charles and Dr. Elizabeth Schmitz are renowned love and marriage experts and multiple award-winning authors. Their best-selling book, Building A Love That Lasts, provides readers with insightful and practical tips from thousands of happily married couples.