Every Man Secretly Hopes His Partner Will Do These 10 Things For Him, According To An Expert

It really is the little things that matter most.

Last updated on Oct 02, 2025

things men hope partner do for them expert thorl5 from Pexels, Canva Pro
When it comes to relationships, it's true that men have quiet hopes for what their partners will bring to the table. Think of it like a savings account. You make a deposit and over time those deposits grow into something meaningful. But if you only make one, the balance never really changes. The same is true for love, consistent deposits build emotional wealth between two people.

Those emotional deposits are exactly what many men say they want most from their partners — small, thoughtful actions that strengthen connection and keep the bond thriving. Here are the small things every man secretly hopes his partner will do for him

1. Listen to the little things

listen to little things what men secretly hope partner do for him Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

There are only a couple of minutes in a relationship where you build trust and learn how to keep it.

For example, you come home after a long day at work and your partner wants to talk to you about the children. You can simply say, "I'm tired," and walk away — or you can stay and listen to your partner.

This may not make a huge difference at the time but, in the long run, it will. Men want to know that they are heard, and lending an ear for even a few minutes is important.

2. Make an effort to be positive

be positive what men secretly hope partner do for him Ba Tik / Pexels

The small things can make a world of difference. And the best part is that your partner will certainly notice, especially when you make even the tiniest effort to see things in a positive light.

When your partner hears you making that effort, they will smile. Remember, it's not always what you say — it's how you say it that really matters.

3. Don't criticize or get defensive

don't criticize things men secretly hope partner do for him Andres Ayrton / Pexels

Learn to have a discussion about your problems, rather than immediately criticizing your partner. Don't get defensive. Instead, take a beat and see the situation from another point of view.

Men really want their partner to accept responsibility when necessary and control their defensive behavior. Doing so will only make your relationship stronger.

4. Tell him how much you love and appreciate him

appreciate him what men secretly hope partner do SHVETS production / Pexels

Regardless of your love language, everyone needs to hear this every now and then from their partner. 

When you tell your partner how much they mean to you, it does wonders for strengthening your bond.

No one ever gets tired of someone telling them they love them or how much they appreciate them. The more specific you can be, the better.

5. Take care of yourself

take care of self what men secretly hope partner do Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

This means getting plenty of rest, making good food choices, and exercising regularly. Take breaks during the day and don't be too hard on yourself.

It's true that we need to take care of ourselves before we can take care of others. So make a point to take excellent care of your physical and mental health.

6. Be empathetic

be empathetic what men secretly hope partner do Elle Hughes / Pexels

Don't just listen to your partner, listen to your partner with empathy, particularly when they share a stressful event that happened, whether it was at work or any time during their busy day.

When you respond with compassion, your partner will feel like you really care about them.

7. Be open to new experiences

be open to new experiences what men secretly hope partner do Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Part of being in a relationship involves opening your mind to new experiences and hobbies that you may not enjoy, but your partner does. 

Accept that you will need to do things your partner likes, not just what you like.

Try out your partner's ideas with enthusiasm, as it's really good for your relationship. It also keeps the relationship on equal ground.

Advertisement

8. Manage your phone time

manage phone time what men secretly hope partner do Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

The next time you have dinner together, leave your phone and other gadgets behind. It's not only rude to be on your phone the entire meal, but it detracts from building a stronger bond.

Instead, spend time talking to one another. Ask questions and take a genuine interest in what your partner has to say. Your phone will always be there afterwards.

9. Be willing to work on your relationship

work on relationship what men secretly hope partner do Josh Willink / Pexels

All relationships go through highs and lows. This is to be expected. But the most essential part of making sure a relationship stays afloat is putting in the work every single day.

Try and work things out rather than throwing in the towel. Don't jump to conclusions. It's alright to agree to disagree.

10. Support his dreams

support dreams what men secretly hope partner do Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

It's easy to forget about your dreams when you're in a relationship. Work, the house, and the children tend to take over your time and energy.

But pay attention to what your partner's dreams and ambitions are. Then, tell him what your dreams are. Your dreams don't have to be the same, but you do need to be supportive of them.

Just as it's never too late to deposit into your savings account, it's never too late to deposit into your emotional bank account. So, start today. This will help rebuild the friendship, which is the foundation of your relationship.

Lianne Avila is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in San Mateo, CA. Her work has been featured in Psych Central, BRIDES, and Prevention.

