You Can Usually Tell A Guy Will Be A Good Husband By 6 Facial Features That Reveal His True Character, According To Chinese Face Reading

Wouldn't it be great if you could tell a man's true character just by looking at him? According to Chinese face reading, you can, and there are 6 specific facial features that can even help you determine whether he will be a good husband.

Often, we look at someone and try to gauge their soul through kind eyes, a dazzling smile, or cherubic cheeks. Certain features can undoubtedly reveal a lot about a person without them even speaking. We particularly scrutinize men when looking for prospective lovers. This subconscious judgment is no new concept, though; we've been doing this since 2700 BCE.

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Chinese face reading, or Mian Xiang, is an ancient practice dating back to the Chinese Imperial Dynasty that was primarily used within families to determine the fortune of potential suitors for their children. Nowadays, it is used by women to determine if their partner will be fit for marriage.

You can usually tell if a guy will be a good husband by 6 facial features that reveal his true character:

1. Round eyes symbolize a kind heart

The eyes are the window to the soul, and often we can tell someone's emotional state from their eye contact. However, according to Mian Xiang, the shape is just as important in determining personality.

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Having round eyes, otherwise described as almond-shaped or doe eyes, means your partner is more likely to be highly expressive and in touch with their emotions. They wear their hearts on their sleeves and are communicative about their needs, as well as inquisitive about yours. Men with round eyes will often be more artsy, imaginative thinkers. They are romantics who are tuned into their spiritual self.

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2. Thick eyebrows are a sign of loyalty

The brows frame the face, creating stability, especially when they are healthy and thick. Men with a strong set of eyebrows tend to lead smoother paths in life with a level-headed mind.

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Long, gently-arched eyebrows symbolize a high level of intelligence and a calm demeanor. Those with this feature will be the type of partner who compassionately stands beside you. They think in the long-term, planning for a stable future.

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On the other hand, those with short, rough eyebrows may be more impatient and have a quick temper. What they lack in calmness is made up for in passion, though.

3. A fleshy nose means he will be a strong provider

The nose is in the center of the face, and therefore provides balance depending on its features. The bigger and wider the nose is, the greater the amount of wealth he will have.

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It is said that the nose is symbolic of your work ethic, so those with larger noses or nostrils will create a larger fortune for themselves (and by extension, you and your family). Similarly, a fleshy, robust tip on the nose is linked with a kind spirit, which brings in financial opportunities.

4. Round chins are a symbol of prosperity

A round chin creates a strong foundation for the face and for your future. The lower half of the face is meant to symbolize your later years in life, so a man with a round chin will likely stick around in the long term.

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Not only that, but your family will be stable, and you likely won't have to worry about money. If you marry a man with a rounded face, you will be more likely to find fortune in every aspect of your life.

5. Full, even lips indicate a passionate man

Not only are full lips kissable, but they're also a sign of a caring man. Your partner having plump lips is associated with an understanding, romantic, and expressive personality that will shower you with love.

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If his full pout is also smooth, he's likely carefree and will go with the flow. That means a fun relationship without stress and anxiety. The more lip lines someone has, the more stress they are carrying on their shoulders, which may manifest in your relationship.

6. Large earlobes mean he will be patient

Your man having large, long earlobes with fleshy ends means he is wise, stable, and in good health. This feature is considered highly coveted because it represents vitality. If your partner has thick, bulbous earlobes, then he is more likely to handle situations with certainty.

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As the feature is a sign of intelligence, he will be a good problem solver. According to Mian Xiang laws, the earlobe is considered the "pearl" of the ear, holding the fortune that may manifest within a man's life. This fortune can make a stable family man who is a great marriage partner.

Whether you want to start a family or not, though, having a strong yet kind husband to assist you through life is absolutely essential.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.