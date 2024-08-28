By Kelly Rouba

Men can be thoughtless when it comes to relationships. It's not that they intend to be rude... they just don't think things through. They communicate their emotions differently than women do, and oftentimes that can look like they are standoffish.

But that doesn't mean women should necessarily push men away. Women play a part too. Sometimes, women can tend to focus on the negative, making matters worse.

Remember men, according to statistics, it's women who initiate divorce more than men do. Keep that in mind and try your best to keep your wife happy.

Here are 5 stunning attraction secrets wives want their husbands to memorize:

1. Be reliable and follow through

Be thoughtful and communicate in some form that you're running late. This is how you convey respect in a marriage.

2. Show interest by asking questions

Make the time to inquire about the important aspects of her life — like friends, work, family, and hobbies.

It will show you care and give you more practice in being a good listener, something even the best communicators can work on.

3. Compliment us

Let her know the things you like about her and what turns you on about her — it is a huge attraction for her. If you like her hair, outfit, or something she says … tell her!

It's so easy for women to get into their heads about how they look and feel about themselves, and a simple compliment on her smile or the way her hair looks from the person she loves can make a bad day into a good one.

4. Be considerate

Ask her about the things she likes to do, and factor in her preferences and needs into the plans you make for your life.

Call a babysitter, plan a date night for her, and when she gets home, tell her everything is taken care of and she just needs to put on something nice.

If you're at a restaurant ask her what food she likes before you order to see if you can share anything. Order the red wine you know she likes. This will win you points.

5. Flirt with her

Be playful, charming, and attractive, smile a lot and laugh with her. All of these things will spark a long-lasting connection. Just because you married the girl of your dreams, doesn't mean you stop trying to impress her.

J carter / Pexels

One study from the University of Kentucky showed the positive effects of flirting in a marriage, including higher self-esteem and even reduced fighting.

People want to feel wanted, whether they've been dating for 20 days or 20 years.

Kelly Rouba is an accomplished journalist and public speaker. She writes for Action magazine, Thisabled, and Mobilewomen.