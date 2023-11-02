Saying "I love you" comes with so much baggage. First, there's the question of what you want it to mean. Is it a declaration of commitment? Is it a simple statement of appreciation? Do you even know why you want to say it?

Then there's the question of when to say it. Do you plan a time, like a romantic dinner or a lazy Saturday morning in bed? Do you let it pop out unexpectedly? Or do you wait for him to say it first?

And finally, there's the question of how it's received. Will it freak him out? Will he understand what you mean? Will he say it back? And if he does say it back, does he mean it the same way you do?

No matter how you answer all these questions, telling someone you love them is a big deal. So what if you're not quite ready to say it but you want to show it? Or what if you've already said it, and you want something more than just words?

Here is a list of ways to say "I love you" without using the "L" word. Our favorite is this one: Stock your fridge with his favorite beer, carve his name into a tree, and let him see you cry.

In addition to the above, we'd like to add our own.

Here are 10 sly ways to say "I love you" without ever using the L-word:

1. Take a picture of yourself smiling while you're on the phone with him so he can see how happy he makes you

Time to work on those selfie skills.

2. Grab him when you're in front of a mirror or a reflective store window and say, "Look, it's us!"

You can use the opportunity to take a cute photo of the two of you in the reflection.

3. Do the dishes even though it's his turn

You don't like how he does them anyway.

4. Let him have the smushy pillow

It stops him from snoring.

5. Pay for dinner

It's about time you treated him to a romantic dinner date.

6. Always answer his phone calls and respond right away to his texts and emails

It shows that you care.

7. Make his bed after he's left in the morning

He likes the way you do it.

8. Kiss his eyelids

It's a very intimate gesture.

9. Be the outside spoon

Men like to be held too.

10. Buy him toilet paper when you notice he's almost out

This is to help you as well.

Sarah Harrison is an editor and content strategist whose work has appeared in The Guardian, Vice, The New York Times, The Independent, and Psychology Today.