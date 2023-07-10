We all need time to relax and rewind away from our partners every now and then.
We love our partners. We really do. I mean, that's why we promised not to canoodle with anyone else while we seeing each other. (Talk about sacrifice.)
But there are only so many nights we can stand hanging out with our "couple friends," sipping wine and sampling cheeses.
We don't want to be one of those people who starts dating someone only to morph into a two-person unit, while our single friends disappear one by one.
To fight off co-dependence, we've compiled a list of 20 things to do without your significant other now and then. Things that you likely did when you were solo, will make you feel good and that, most likely, will improve your couple time, too.
Here are 20 'single people' activities to do even when you're all coupled up:
1. Pizza and Netflix with your BFF
There's nothing better than discussing the merits of contemporary TV over greasy food and wine.
2. A local lit event
While he might enjoy reading now and again, he doesn't enjoy it quite as much as you do. The same goes for waiting in line with you so you can get your book signed. Or spending hours browsing the stacks so you can find the next 12 books you'll get lost in on your downtime.
3. Bad karaoke with your colleagues
Or some other happy hour permutation. There's just something about getting wasted with your coworkers that makes the stresses of the day just melt away and allows you to bond in a way that doesn't happen amidst the cubicles.
4. A night in alone
He doesn't like it when you eat in bed. But when he's not home, you can eat in bed while flipping through glossy magazines and watching movies on your laptop and he'll never know.
5. A lunch date with your buds
Because you haven't seen each other in a while, it feels nice to catch up over soup in a bread bowl at Panera.
6. Free museum day
Or a night at the opera. Or the latest, acclaimed ballet. Because it's nice to meditate upon something beautiful every once in a while... aside from the one you're with.
7. Cooking class
His expertise culminates with scrambled eggs, and that doesn't bother him in the least. Besides, you're the one who's obsessed with Top Chef.
8. Jazzercise
Okay, not Jazzercise. But attending classes on belly dancing or hula hooping will make you forget you're working out. (Belly dancers appreciate your belly.)
9. Music lessons
Because you have dreams of starting a ukulele band called Folkin' Hot.
10. Disco bowling
Because when there's dance music playing — and strobe lights flashing — no one cares that you own your own pair of bowling shoes.
11. Hang gliding
Or sky diving. Or bungee jumping. Or zip cording. Because it's fun to find being with your partner's not the only thing that can take your breath away.
12. Volunteering
It will still make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, even if he can't get away from work to join you this time.
13. Going back to school
Non-credit classes are low-pressure and can help you get ahead in your career.
14. Shaking your booty
Because the only dancing you do with your S.O. is at weddings, and it's just not the same.
15. Posing for a nude portrait
It will make you love yourself a little more. Plus, it makes a great gift!
16. Shopping
Because there's nothing worse than watching him wait patiently while you stand in a 20-person dressing room line.
17. The latest art-house film
There are those who hate subtitles and those who don't. And you've always hated being dragged to the latest wham-bam-blowup action flick because he thinks you owe him for making him watch subtitles, which he hates.
18. Taking a spa day
Because it's all about you... and your back's been killing you.
19. Catching up with the fam
They'll feed you.
20. Booking a weekend getaway
Because there ain't no mountain high enough... ain't no valley low enough... ain't no distance far enough... to keep you from spending another night in with your partner.
