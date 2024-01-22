Show them your standards and ace your first date.
By Esther Bilbao
Last updated on Jan 22, 2024
Photo: Joshua Resnick | Canva
If you're tired of having a lot of first dates but never getting anywhere with them, then it's time you learned how to date!
Attraction is linked to physical and personal attributes. We pursue those who grab our attention.
You need to understand what to do on a first date that will make them want to ask you out on a second.
Here are 6 simple things all women should do on a first date to get another:
1. Dress to impress — for you and your date.
Physical appearance is a huge factor — especially on your first date. You should impress the person you are dating the moment you walk into the room.
Let them know you exerted an effort in making yourself look good for your date.
Take care of your appearance. Use nice-smelling bath products and perfumes. Keep your hair and nails neat. Take care of your pearly whites, and always keep your breath fresh; this is a must!
You should always have mints or breath fresheners on hand. Bad breath is a major turn-off.
Dress to kill, but you should be comfortable with what you're wearing on your first date! If you feel and look good in your clothes, you’ll exude confidence and confidence is attractive.
Learn how to choose clothes that flatter your body and fit you well.
2. Don't be afraid to give them honest compliments.
People want to hear compliments. One “I like your shirt,” compliment in your first conversation will make them feel at ease and boost their self-confidence.
Remember to be a bit flirty and cute when you tell them this.
If they tell a joke — and you find it genuinely funny — feel free to laugh and let them know you think they are funny. This will make them feel that you have the same sense of humor and they make you happy.
3. Don't hide your intelligence.
You wonder what makes them tick or what they find attractive in women. Are there some rules you're missing?
People are attracted to women who can carry the conversation to a higher level by bringing topics or insights that are deep and substantial. Show them you're smart, and you can find solutions to your life’s challenges.
If you are into them, you should know their interests and hobbies. Then casually start acquiring information and use what you have learned in your conversation.
If they play guitar, learn to play even with basic guitar chords. You may find online courses helpful if you want to learn something new.
4. Be spontaneous and carefree!
You might worry so much about whether or not they like you that you forget to have fun.
Who wants to be in a boring, monotonous relationship? Start being spontaneous and be excited to face your fears. People are drawn to adventurous women because they imagine they will always have fun together, even spur of the moment.
When a woman is happy and carefree, she instantly becomes attractive. Carefree doesn’t mean being careless. It means you are worry-free, and you're not attached to the outcome.
People enjoy their dates more when they are carefree because it creates a more relaxed atmosphere.
5. Share your aspirations in life.
People are impressed with women who are happy because they love their life. They want to see a woman with an incredible life even without them. Your enthusiasm makes them want to be part of it and keeps them even more interested in you.
Having a sense of direction in your life will make them attracted to you because it shows you are responsible and confident, and you'll work hard for your goals no matter what.
6. Be "hard to get".
Don’t play hard to get — be hard to get. Acting too hard to get will make them lose interest in you.
Be naturally challenging. Do this by being confident in yourself and knowing your worth, priorities, and standards. You should not invest in a person unless they start investing in you, too.
Don’t be too overly available. When they ask you when you might be available for a date, don’t tell them your schedule is wide open. You are already pleasing them, and now they know you like them, they might lose interest or take things easy with you.
If you like them and they ask you to come home with them after a date, you might tell them that as much as you are attracted to them, it is not your style to move quickly. Show them your standards.
Going on a first date is intimidating, so consider these pieces of advice because you don't know what you're in for!
Esther Bilbao helps mentor women to have better relationships, health, and personal development.