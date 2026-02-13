The quest to find our one true soulmate is always at the forefront of our minds. We spend so much time talking about red flags and dealbreakers that we forget to pay attention to the signs you found your forever person.

The qualities that make someone a forever person are quieter than loud declarations, and honestly, most people overlook them entirely because they're too busy chasing the flashy stuff. But when you stop and really look at the person you love, these six rare qualities are the ones that tell you this isn't just another relationship. This one is built to last.

If the person you love has these 6 rare qualities, you’ve likely found your forever person:

1. They support you

Jonathan Goncalves | Pexels

No matter how big your dreams may be or how weird your quirks are, your soulmate will understand and support you. Even if they don’t get it, they will be there for you through all of the ups and downs!

When you find yourself trying to meet a work deadline, he will be right there by your side, supplying you with all the caffeine and snacks you need to make it through. Your true love will be your biggest cheerleader and celebrate your successes and accomplishments.

2. They listen when you speak

When we vent about how our boss is annoying us or how our best friend flaked on us for the second time in a row, your forever person will lend his ear without any complaints. In fact, your person will actually pay attention whenever you speak. You know you’ve found your true love when they never forget what you say when you say it, and how you say it.

Couples who practice active listening report higher relationship satisfaction and lower conflict, according to research. The person who puts their phone down and actually pays attention when you talk is telling you, without a word, that what you have to say matters.

3. They can be trusted

DragonImages | Canva

Trust is such an essential component of any healthy romantic relationship. In fact, you know you’ve found your person when you can spend the night with the girls while he spends the night with his guys and not freak out. Having time to spend with your respective friends is crucial for any healthy relationship.

As a result, trusting that your partner will be a pure gentleman while out with his boys is necessary. Only your soulmate will give you a worry-free night to spend watching Netflix and just relax by yourself.

4. There is no need to constantly be doing something with your person

When you can binge-watch the latest streaming series together, you know you’ve found your person. Not every day has to be full of activities for the two of you to do together. Sometimes, chilling out is needed for a relationship to find its groove. In fact, from the minute you wake up, you know it’ll be an adventure because nothing can ever be uneventful when you have your soulmate by your side.

When you can just relax together and binge-watch your favorite show or do absolutely nothing on the couch, that's not boring. Relationship therapist Christine Wilke says healthy couples "regularly carve out quality time together," and that doesn't have to mean big fancy plans.

5. They lift you up

Jacob Lund | Canva

Not physically, but emotionally. Having someone who actually pushes you to be your best self is someone you want to keep close to. In fact, we all have those days when we really don’t feel our best. Some days we may feel bloated, while other days we may feel like huge failures.

When we have found our person, they will make sure we don’t feel bad about ourselves. They are there to lift our confidence when we need it most. Your person will make sure that you feel like the most special person in a room.

6. They are always honest

If that dress isn’t that flattering on you or those pants are just a little too tight, your soulmate isn’t afraid to let you know. In fact, it’s not that they want to offend you, it’s just that your forever person values honesty in your relationship.

Your forever person would rather tell you something you don't want to hear than let you walk around without the full picture. Researchers at the University of Rochester found that it leads to greater happiness and satisfaction for both partners, even when the truth stings.

Having someone who wants you to be the best version of yourself is someone who genuinely cares about your well-being. He will tell you when you’ve made a terrible decision and keep you accountable for your shopping habits.

In the end, having someone who is always on your side is a surefire sign that you have found your person. Having a soulmate who respects, loves, and is honest with you is the only way to sustain a healthy romantic relationship!

Zoya Gervis is a New York-based freelance writer, who has been featured in The Sun, New York Post, The Herald Sun, Elite Daily, and more. Her writing focuses on entertainment, news, and various scientific studies