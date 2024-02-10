If He Does These 8 Things, Congrats! You Found A Great Man

In a world full of womanizers, toxic guys, and men scared of commitment, it's hard to know who's just playing a game and who is actually here to bat.

It can be difficult finding that diamond in the rough in a world full of mediocre men on a long list of dating apps. But there are some telltale signs that you have scored yourself a proverbial home run in the man department.

Here are 8 signs you found a great man

1. He texts you on a regular basis

Believe it or not, there are actually men out there who know how to use a cellphone for something other than swiping left or right. And a great man is someone who will be consistent in his communication with you, and won't jerk you around.

It doesn't bother him to have a running conversation with you, or to even check-in and ask how your day is going. He does this because he genuinely wants to know how you are, not because he feels obligated to reach out.

2. He makes plans with you and follows through with them

And no, I'm not yanking your chain. There are actually men out there who will make plans themselves, take you out to your favorite spot, and then do it all over again the next week.

This ties back into consistency, but a great man will always keep his promises. He's true to his word and will never intentionally let you down.

3. He's not afraid to communicate his issues and/or needs

Even if he absolutely hates talking about his feelings, confrontation, or even just verbalizing how he feels inside, he will do it. He knows it's for the best and it's what you both deserve so you can keep moving forward.

It may be hard for him to look deep within and bring up his innermost thoughts and emotions, but he does it because he knows you're the one for him.

Photo: Ron Lach / Pexels

4. He does and says things just because he knows it makes you happy

Whatever he can do to put a smile on your face is all that seems to matter to him. Whether it's running to the store to grab ice cream because you're craving it, picking up cold medicine when you're feeling sick, or preparing your favorite meal, he does it just because he knows it makes you happy.

He's not only a great man — he's loving, caring and completely considerate of your needs.

5. He's an actual gentleman

A gentleman isn't someone who just holds the door, pushes your chair in, and wines and dines you without any funny business. A gentleman actually wants to get to know the real you, inside and out.

He's courteous, straightforward, polite, and has a strong understanding of his true character. He's also willing to fight for the woman he loves, and that, right there, is a huge indicator of a great man.

6. He freely offers information about himself

He tells things to you without you having to ask. Whether he's kicking it with the guys or he's talking about his family and his past, he's completely open about it, and has nothing to hide.

He wants you to know about him as much as he wants to know about you. He's honest and open about his life, past and present, his goals for the future, and how he really feels about you.

7. He appreciates you — and lets you know it, too

He doesn't take your presence for granted and is man enough to let you know it. Even if it's just an "I miss you" or a good morning text, he wants you to know he cares deeply and that he's there for you.

But it's not just verbal assurances; he goes out of his way to prove how much he appreciates you. That means he not only compliments you and tells you he loves you, he also takes care of you, encourages you in your ambitions, and makes you his priority.

Photo: Yan Krukau / Pexels

8. He always comes back to you

This one's pretty self-explanatory. But even if you've been acting a little "off" and pushing all his buttons, he will always come back. Afterall, you're a pain in the butt... but you're his pain in the butt.

It just goes to show how much of a great guy he is, and how lucky he feels to have found you.

Jenny Lynn is a writer whose work focuses on love and relationships. Her bylines have appeared in Puckermob, Bored Panda, BlogHer, and Lonely Planet, among others.

This article was originally published at PuckerMob. Reprinted with permission from the author.