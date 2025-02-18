11 Signs Of A Truly Masculine Man That Knows How To Treat A Woman

Masculinity has evolved into a diverse concept, traditionally defined by behaviors and roles associated with men and boys. Men are often seen as physically strong, emotionally suppressive, dominant, and the primary earners in families.

However, many see respect as essential to masculinity. They believe that real men don't need to assert power over others — instead, they aim to engage as equals in relationships, especially with women. The most masculine men show respect and kindness and treat women with dignity.

Here are 11 signs of a truly masculine man who knows how to treat a woman:

1. He respects personal boundaries.

fizkes | Shutterstock

A strong man can comprehend and honor his partner’s physical and emotional boundaries.

For example, if a woman expressed to her male partner that she was uncomfortable with physical touch in certain situations, he would respect her wishes despite his feelings toward physical touch. He would not make her feel guilty for her discomfort but assure her that he respected her boundaries.

Boundaries are essential for building trust in a healthy relationship. Certified Psychologist Kala Balasubramanian emphasized that setting clear boundaries in a relationship and consistently following them helps to develop and retain your partner’s trust. "You respect each other when you respect each other’s boundaries and the boundaries of the relationship. It builds greater intimacy between the couple and encourages more open communication and bonding.”

A truly masculine man understands the importance of these boundaries and never crosses them.

Advertisement

2. He expresses himself openly and honestly.

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

Communication is vital to treating someone respectfully, and masculine men know this. They are transparent when it comes to communicating with the women they love, expressing their thoughts and feelings clearly while also being good listeners and valuing other people’s opinions and emotions.

When communication fails, misunderstandings can occur, potentially hurting or dismissing someone’s feelings.

Suppose a truly masculine man feels under the weather and needs the day to himself. In that case, he will communicate with his female partner, letting her know he may not respond as quickly, rather than ignoring her and leaving her wondering what she did wrong.

Communication is the backbone of any healthy relationship, and these types of men know that.

Advertisement

3. He cherishes equality in all facets of the relationship.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Equality is a fundamental human right that ensures everyone has the same opportunities regardless of gender. Genuinely masculine men can recognize that they may have more power and influence than their female counterparts — and are not afraid to call it out and demand change.

Stereotypically, women are often expected to handle household labor and earn a lower income. However, masculine men are working to eliminate these societal expectations.

According to a study by the American Sociological Association, couples who divide household chores and earn an equal income are associated with greater relationship stability.

One of the most crucial aspects of treating a woman well is viewing her as a teammate rather than someone a man has to coach, whether in the workplace, at home, or in personal relationships.

Advertisement

4. He shows a high degree of emotional intelligence through his actions.

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

A masculine man is aware of his emotions and unafraid to express them. Whether he’s sharing his vulnerabilities, empathy, or understanding his partner’s feelings, he does not shy away from them or bottle them up.

Emotional intelligence is not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of maturity and strength.

Emotional intelligence is a crucial part of any healthy relationship. According to research from Davenport Psychology, it leads to increased empathy and understanding, efficient conflict resolution, and building trust and connection with the people who matter most to you.

Advertisement

5. He encourages her ambitions and celebrates her achievements.

pics five | Shutterstock

A true man will not view his woman’s ambitions and successes as a threat. Instead, he will encourage and celebrate her goals and dreams and do whatever he can to help get her there.

He actively listens to and understands her ambitions, is flexible enough to adjust to changing needs as her goals evolve, and offers positive reinforcement.

A masculine man will be his woman’s biggest fan, cheering her on from the sidelines as she tackles all of her goals.

Advertisement

6. He supports his partner while also honoring her independence.

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Every man wants to protect the woman he cares for. However, being too protective can sometimes unintentionally limit their partner's freedom to be themselves when they're not together.

A manly man understands where to set boundaries when it comes to protection. He is protective in a way that makes a woman feel safe and cared for, such as walking her to her car late at night or offering to hold her hand through a crowded area.

He doesn’t demand to know her every move or make her feel suffocated and is aware that there is a difference between protection and domination.

Advertisement

7. He builds trust by being consistent and dependable.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Trustworthiness is the foundation of any lasting relationship. Without it, connection and comfortability become unstable.

A masculine man cultivates trust in his relationships with the women he loves, creating a foundation for open communication and mutual respect. He will ensure she feels completely safe with him, earn her trust, and do whatever it takes to maintain it.

Trust allows people to feel secure and build a lasting and meaningful connection without questioning other people’s intentions or actions.

Advertisement

8. He shows self-respect and sets a great example of healthy behavior.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Masculine men know that they cannot treat others with respect unless they do the same for themselves. A positive self-image allows one to see one's own worth, which translates into expecting and giving respectful treatment from and to others.

“Our level of self-respect acts almost like a blueprint to instruct others how to engage with us,” Jaime Zuckerman, a clinical psychologist, told PsychCentral.

“When we develop healthy reciprocal relationships, we find ourselves surrounded by those who respect us, support us, and treat us how we want to be treated.”

Low self-respect can lead to behaviors including codependency, people-pleasing, and difficulty setting boundaries, which can negatively impact relationships with others. Confident men balance respect for women with their own self-respect.

Advertisement

9. He stays calm and empathetic in the face of challenges.

Lopolo | Shutterstock

Masculine men know that in every relationship, there is room for mistakes. When they happen, he demonstrates patience and understanding.

According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, people who focus on patience and understanding in their relationships report higher levels of satisfaction and happiness.

Even though relationships can be challenging, patience allows people to step back before reacting, while understanding fosters compassion and will enable them to approach their partner’s actions with empathy rather than hostility or frustration.

Advertisement

10. He treats their relationship as a team effort and pursues shared goals.

Alexander Shunevich | Shutterstock

Masculine men understand the value of both individual and shared progress. They view their relationship with their woman as a team effort, where both partners contribute to each other’s strengths and help one another improve and reach their goals.

He doesn’t seek control but wants his partner to thrive equally. This mindset strengthens the relationship and fosters a deep and more authentic connection.

Truly masculine men know that their partner’s growth is also crucial to their own growth and do anything and everything to support it.

Advertisement

11. He resolves conflicts with respect.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Instead of using his strength to intimidate his female partners during a conflict, a truly masculine man will hear her out and use reasoning and logic to resolve it.

Instead of placing blame or deflecting potential responsibility, he will own up to any of his wrongdoings. He’ll avoid name-calling, insults, and yelling to convey his point. His ultimate goal is to seek a solution, not victory.

Masculine men who treat women well know they may experience relationship conflicts. They know how to create an environment built on respect so that they can have a better chance of productively resolving their issues.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.