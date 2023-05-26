10 Sweet Signs He Likes You As More Than A Friend

Men and women often speak different languages when it comes to love and relationships. That’s why, if you’re seriously falling for someone who’s not openly showing you their interest, it’s natural to wonder if this guy is into you the same way, or he’s only interested as a friend.

How do you know how he feels?

10 signs a guy likes you as more than a friend.

1. He calls you instead of texting.

Only texting and never calling or messaging is a roundabout way of showing he’s actually not that into you. Guys who aren’t serious, or see you as a friend, might keep distance and communicate indirectly.

However, if he keeps calling and talking with you over the phone in his free time, he’s most likely got feelings for you. A man won’t lose time in long phone talks, unless he’s into you and needs to hear your voice badly. And this is so cute!

2. He pays attention to you.

He’s always trying to keep in touch. He calls and texts you. He reacts to your posts on social media. He’s usually the first one to like your new profile picture.

On the top of that, he takes every occasion to talk to you. He calls you just to say “Good morning” or “Good night.” He asks how your day was, notices your new dress or hairstyle, and pays you a compliment.

Usually, when men are that obsessed with a lady, it’s because they are falling for her. You should pay attention!

3. He wants to know who you truly are.

Guys who aren’t into you might not be as interested in your personality. But a man who’s falling for you would like to know everything. No topic of conversation is boring for him so long as it’s related to you.

He will be happy to listen about your favorite music band or the problems that you’ve been having with your best friend lately. He will look at your family pictures with interest and listen to the funny stories from your childhood.

4. He listens... and remembers.

Women tend to love long conversations, while many men don’t. Some guys can’t handle all the gossip and drama a lot of women talk about. Certain men will often just pretend they are listening to you.

However, those guys change when they falls for a woman. Her opinion matters to him. He listens and tries to remember what she says. He’s interested in her tastes. He wants to know what kind of food, movies or sport she likes. He values what she thinks and wants to learn more about it.

If you notice that the guy you’ve been flirting with lately is all ears while you’re talking, he might be seriously into you.

5. He acts like a gentleman.

Sadly, nowadays being a gentleman is not typical of all men. If you notice that he’s been kind and respectful, it might be a good sign he’s falling for you.

He will do things like pulling out your chair or holding doors open for you. He will offer to pick you up after work, and he might even offer to bring your heavy bags to the door when he drops you at home.

His point is to make you feel at ease, comfortable, and supported in his presence, and to like him as much as he likes you.

6. He gives you nicknames.

If a guy likes you, he might use sweet nicknames instead of addressing you by name. Calling you baby, babe, or sweetheart reveals his feelings of affection for you. He might also use pet names or make uplifting jokes about you two involving goofy nicknames.

The last one could sound a bit blunt. However, according to a research on couples’ “secret language”,published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, the more goofy names or made-up words a couple used, the higher the relationship satisfaction would be.

If he keeps calling you nicknames, he’s trying to build intimacy with you and is very likely to be seriously falling for you.

7. He’s generous with you.

If a man is falling for you, he will be generous. He might try to impress you.

But this doesn’t mean he will always buy you super expensive gifts. He might surprise you with a small gesture like paying for your drink in the bar or buying you a cute teddy bear.

There are other forms of generosity he could display toward you, as well. Paying you lots of compliments might be one of them. He could also let you drive his car, which is a big sign he’s really into you.

8. He smiles when he sees you.

A Yiddish proverb says, “Three things can’t be hidden: coughing, poverty, and love.” Even if he’s not telling you directly he’s into you, his unconscious signals can be extremely telling about his inner emotions. Especially when it comes to strong feelings like love or hatred.

Pay attention if a man smiles and whether his whole face lights up every time he sees you. This surely means he’s not indifferent.

Genuine smiles extend beyond the mouth. When his stretches along the whole face, it’s a signal he’s strongly affected by you in a positive way.

If you notice that he looks at you with a love-struck grin every time you meet, he could truly like you.

9. He wants you to feel safe.

A guy who’s into you wants to protect you. He will do whatever it takes to make you feel secure when he’s around.

If it’s late, he will walk you home. He will call a cab and phone to check whether you got home if you’re too far from your house. If you’re watching a horror movie, he'll probably hug you or try to cover your eyes during the bone-chilling scenes.

He might even save the day by killing the big hairy spider that is scaring you to death.

10. He shows long-term interest.

Maybe one of the most obvious signs a guy likes you is the fact he’s making plans for you two. If he’s thinking where to spend your next summer holiday or is asking whether you want to go to a cottage in the mountain this weekend, he’s showing a long-term interest in you.

If he’s making plans about both of you, it means your relationship is becoming more serious. It's getting to a next level, which is an indication he’s really falling for you.

Remember that men speak through their actions.

A man’s behavior could reveal what are his intentions for you. If you’re unsure whether the guy you’ve been falling for is into you, just being friendly or only wants to be in your pants, the tips you’ve just read might come in useful.

Maria Hakki is an English teacher and translator, and writes about various topics, including relationships, lifestyle, and love.

