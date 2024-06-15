If She Does These 11 Tiny Things, Your Girl Is A Keeper

We all want true love in our lives, but finding the right person to give you that love is the hard part. There are so many different types of people and a million different ways to meet them. How can you be sure you've found the right one? How do you know if the girlfriend you've chosen is perfect for you? If you're wondering whether the woman you're dating is truly relationship material, there are a few traits you should look for.

If she does these 11 things, your girl is a keeper:

1. She's supportive

She's a fan of all your endeavors and doesn't delight in belittling you, mocking your efforts, or generally ruining your mojo. If you feel you have a mission or calling in life, you need someone who will help, not hinder.

2. She's a good person

If you can't think of half a dozen reasons why this is the case, we might have a problem. "She's hot," and "I want to sleep with her," do not count as reasons she's a good person by the way. Attraction and infatuation are all good, but can lead you into the trap of an instantly heavy relationship — and those rarely last.

3. She's honest

She tells it like it is even when it's not easy to hear. Sure you'll get along just fine with a "yes" woman for a while. To build something with lasting potential, you need someone who is there to let you know the areas you need to improve.

Also, an honest person who is not afraid to say how they feel about things will be less likely to say stuff to please you, and then put up with something they dislike — that's the road to resentment, which can destroy relationships.

4. She's the perfect candidate to take home to mom

Or to take anywhere else. You shouldn't worry about your girlfriend being rude to family or causing a scene during a date. If she's great fun for a night out but nowhere else, it's a non-starter.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

5. You have chemistry

I don't mean Coke & Mento's chemistry — explosive is not what you're after. I'm talking about sharing a sense of humor, making each other laugh, and having complementary personalities. If this chemistry grows, then you know you're onto a good thing.

6. She's not still dealing with ex-drama

We all have them. But how we relate to them or describe our relationship with them says a lot about how available we are. If she's still fighting with them, she's probably not available and worse, is demonstrating how things will end in your relationship.

7. She has good relationships with her family and friends — and with yours

Family and friends are important in relationships. If she can't respect these areas of your life, she's not the one for you. Relationships that last are built on mutual respect which extends to the other people close to us.

She might not think all your friends are great, but she shouldn't be too selective about which of them she wants to spend time around. If she does that, she's making it harder for you to be around them, effectively limiting our contact with them. That should ring your, "she's trying to change who I am" alarm bell.

8. She gives you the space you need

To fix cars, climb mountains, play video games, put the world right while chatting with your friends, or whatever you want to do in your free time. Crying, fighting, or sulking when you choose to do those things once in a while isn't a good sign.

9. She's not your usual type

If you have a usual type, then you're likely repeating relationship mistakes by choosing not just the same physical type, but also the same toxic behavioral traits in women. The fact things are different, and she's a tall, quiet brunette when you have a trail of short, bubbly blonde exes is a good indicator, rather than something to worry about.

10. She likes herself

Someone who isn't comfortable in their own skin is challenging to deal with. Occasional compliment fishing or looking for reassurance about something is on the normal scale. However, someone looking for that stuff all the time shows no confidence and will wear out even the most patient man.

AnnaStills via Shutterstock

11. She forgives easily

One little grudge fosters resentment and can destroy a relationship. Many grudges are a recipe for disaster. If she shows she bears grudges and finds it difficult to forgive and move on with exes, colleagues, or in any area of life, then she's not the one for you. You don't want a pushover, but someone who understands the past is the past and can leave it where it belongs.

Lorna Poole is an international coach and professional speaker. She empowers women to love beyond fear, pain, and regret to attract the partner they truly deserve.