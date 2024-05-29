Too many people believe love just happens and you can't directly influence your chances of finding love. They don't believe that being equipped with a few new skills can influence your chances of finding the one.

Here are 5 clever ways to show him you're an incredible catch.

1. Be approachable.

Confident people are friendly. They like themselves and enjoy their own company. Imagine if you enjoyed your own company. You would want to talk to that person, and so would everybody else. Men are just people like you and me. They are sensitive and worry about screwing up in front of attractive women all the time.

Make it a little easier for him to approach you and show him that wicked smile of yours. Invite him to speak with you and just concentrate on getting to know the person. That will get you out of your head (worrying about what he is thinking of you) and focus on enjoying the moment. Within these endless moments is the opportunity to get the guy.

2. Let him pick you.

Some old rules still apply to men, many men like to feel they have won you over. This doesn't mean playing mind games — that's what a woman with no confidence in herself, or the potential of the relationship would do.

Letting a man pick you is more about enjoying your life and staying open to men while making the most of your feminine energy. You know that fun, playful, warm side of you men just flippin' adore.

3. Become a great conversationalist.

It's really hard to talk to someone who has nothing to say. Focus on becoming a great conversationalist. Try asking for help, get him to hold something for you as you search for your iPhone, and ask him what he loves to do. Just make up any excuse. A lot of men love it when you flirt with them. They love a woman’s attention. The confident girl can hold her own!

4. Make him feel valued.

Most people complain about life, talk about their problems, worry about the future, and regret the past. Why don’t you decide to be different and talk about something random, light, and fun? Focus on making him feel like a million dollars in your company. Make him feel like he would be stupid not to ask you out because he had so much fun in your company.

5. Have fun with him.

Everybody remembers the person who makes him laugh, and every man remembers the playful woman who allowed him to enjoy himself in her company. Share a joke with him or something vulnerable about yourself. Have a strong opinion on something that allows for a playful debate and give him a little of your cheekiness.

Getting asked out is not as hard as you think it is. It is all about being the person people want to know. People will want to share a piece of themselves with you. They will know leaving you behind would be a loss to them and not an option.

Lorna Poole is an international coach and professional speaker. She empowers women to love beyond fear, pain, and regret to attract the partner they truly deserve.