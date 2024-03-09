8 Tiny Secrets Of The World's Most Desirable Men, According To Experts

He's the one who makes us all swoon as he walks into the room. No doubt about it. Some men have a specific something about them to inspire desire in others. Come with us as we peek under the covers to see the secrets of these highly desirable guys.

Here are 8 tiny secrets of the world's most desirable men, according to YourTango experts:

1. They have mystery wrapped in confidence.

The world’s most desirable men are like a book you can’t put down, with enough confidence to make you want to read every page. They know their worth without needing a billboard to announce it.

— Erika Jordan, Love Coach, NLP Practitioner

2. They have emotional intelligence, not just muscle.

Sure, a well-toned physique can turn heads, but emotional muscles? Those keep the attention. They listen, empathize, and connect on a deeper level to make them irresistible.

— Erika Jordan

3. They have passion beyond the romantic.

These men are passionate, not just about their partners but about their life and goals. This drive is magnetic, drawing people to their energy and ambition.

— Erika Jordan

4. They have humor, the universal aphrodisiac.

A man who can laugh at himself and bring joy to others is a keeper. It’s not about being a stand-up comedian; it’s about not taking life too seriously.

— Erika Jordan

5. They have big dreams.

As ordinary human beings, we tend to panic at big dreams. Though others can remain surprisingly calm, why? Enjoy yourself while delivering the message, "Let's not be afraid of dreaming big and jumping into something new." Surprisingly, this allows us to rediscover our hidden selves in the big dreams waiting for us.

— Michiko Tomioka, MBA, RD

6. They have their own style.

We don't want to give the wrong idea here. This is not to say he has to be one certain type of style and mimic a prescribed "it" style as a surefire path to hot (whether it's clean-cut or tattooed-up.) No, not at all. What makes a man irresistible is having a style all his own, a way of dressing to reflect who he is, and what he's into. A guy who wakes up hum-drum and throws on the same dingy shirt and pair of jeans every day? Not the same level of attractiveness. At all.

— Julie D. Andrews, Health Writer and Editor

7. They're emotionally mature.

There’s no beating around the bush here. I fully expect to have a guy "correct" me about this fact, but it’s still a fact. If you feel personally attacked, that is a sign you should work hard to fix things. A large portion of men have serious problems with their emotional maturity. They can’t regulate their emotions, they can’t do any form of introspection, and many can’t even really communicate well with their dates.

Emotional maturity isn’t just about taking no for an answer and being able to regulate emotions. It’s about not being manipulative and not resorting to abuse to get your way. It’s about being a straight shooter, so to speak.

— Ossiana Tepfenhart, Author

8. They exhibit authentic honesty.

Being unapologetically honest shows confidence and also shows a woman that you have a lot of dignity. Having your own opinion shows a woman that you aren't just trying to impress and please her.

Of course, you want to respect her, but you also need to challenge her. When you do this, she understands you have a sense of pride grounded in who you are. When you are open to communication and showing honesty, it builds an emotional connection with a woman.

— Apollonia Ponti, Dating and Relationship Expert and Certified Coach

The secret of desirable men sounds so simple when you put it in a single sentence. Be a passionate mystery with the style and humor to reflect emotional intelligence and confident honesty. That is how men can inspire the desire in others.

