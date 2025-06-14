The Irresistibility Formula: 3 Secrets Top-Tier Women Know About Dating That Others Don't, According To Research

Although we may be stoked by how far we've come, as a gender, in regards to economics, education, politics, and social achievements, some men aren't as impressed as we are. With women's issues turning up left and right, the online dating site EliteSingles decided to do some investigating among their users to see just how men feel about successful women.

Here are four secrets top-tier women know about dating that others don't:

1. It can be rough out there

Of those women surveyed, 38 percent cited their success as something that stood in the way of finding love. Yes, it's the woman who not only has her life figured out, but can financially provide for herself that puts the fear of god in men.

Advertisement

Although some men might be willing to try to date a woman with more success than they, it doesn't always go so well. As EliteSingles’ member, Clara from New Zealand, explained, "I've tried dating less successful partners and paid for everything … but in the end both of us became resentful."

Well, it isn't fun to always be the buyer, and probably even less fun to always be the leach receiver in the situation — or is that supposed to be the other way around?

2. Never settle

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Not only are successful women having a bit of trouble in the relationship category, because guys are chock-full of hubris, and who are we, as women, to try and take that away from them, but these ambitious ladies aren't willing to settle either. Being "too picky," according to those women surveyed, is completely fine in their opinion, with 16 percent feeling it's justified to be that way.

3. Chivalry matters

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

Advertisement

But with all this feminism, does chivalry have any place anymore? Here's a resounding yes. Just because women are more than capable of taking care of themselves in more ways than one, it doesn't mean we don't love some chivalry from time to time.

According to the same study, "58 percent of respondents said that having a man open a door for them or carry their luggage is 'extremely attractive'." And it is! Opening the door for someone, a man or woman, or offering to help with a bag, is just basic manners.

Sure, we can get the door for ourselves, but if you get it for us now and then, that's awesome, too, just like when we get the door for you and help you with your luggage. See? It's equality, and equality is awesome.

Advertisement

Amanda Chatel is an essayist and health and wellness writer for Yourtango, Shape Magazine, Hello Giggles, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.