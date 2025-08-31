The science of attraction will always be a topic that spurs intense curiosity and debate. Can we say, definitively, what makes a person attractive? Or does it vary from person to person?

Science suggests that while some of the attraction can be attributed to personal preference, some of it can also be attributed to a combination of genetic and biological factors that explain why you're very alluring to some people but not others.

Here are 7 scientific clues that explain why you’re so attractive to some people but not others:

1. People have certain types

A 2015 study found that 50 percent of people's preferences for faces are unique to them, and a person's preferences are strongly influenced by their life experiences.

Researchers from Wellesley College studied the facial preferences of 547 pairs of identical twins and 214 pairs of fraternal twins. Although the twins shared similar (or the same) genes and identical family backgrounds, they often had very different facial aesthetic preferences.

2. People have pet preferences

Bohdan Malitskiy / Shutterstock

Studies show that men were three times more likely to obtain a woman's phone number when accompanied by a dog.

3. People are attracted to certain smells

In a study from the early 1990s, researchers discovered that women prefer the body odors of men whose MHC compositions differ from their own.

What's an MHC composition? Well, MHC stands for major histocompatibility complex, and it's a large set of molecules that control a major part of the immune system. Studies have shown that males prefer sexual partners with MHC compositions different than their own.

In the study from 1995, researchers asked a group of female college students to smell t-shirts worn by male students for two nights without deodorant, cologne, or scented soaps. The women overwhelmingly chose shirts worn by men of dissimilar MHCs to their own.

When you see someone attractive, you probably automatically assign them a list of positive traits: kindness, intelligence, and success. In a concept called "The Halo Effect," people tend to attribute positive personality traits to people they find physically attractive.

4. People are attracted to certain colors

Turns out, the color red makes men feel more amorous toward women, research shows. The authors of a study on color believe that the bias could be attributed to social conditioning, but it also has deeper biological roots.

For example, female baboons and chimpanzees redden while ovulating, sending a signal that attracts partners.

This supports the theory that men could be attracted to women wearing red because they appear to be more fertile. In fact, separate studies have shown that women are more likely to wear red or pink at peak fertility.

5. People have certain hair preferences

According to a 2013 study conducted at the University of New South Wales, women have a very precise facial hair preference: heavy stubble.

Researchers showed a group of women photos of 10 men. Each man was shown four different ways: clean-shaven, with five days of beard growth (light stubble), 10 days of growth (heavy growth), and with a full beard.

The researchers believe that women were more attracted to heavily stubbled men because facial hair makes men seem more mature and masculine; however, too much hair makes them seem dominant and aggressive. It's a perfect balance.

6. Your eyes may hold the key to how attractive you come across

Andriiii / Shutterstock

Add this to the list of things you'll worry about forever. Studies have found that the ring of dark color that surrounds your iris — called the limbal ring — could determine whether or not a person finds you immediately attractive.

Researchers at the University of California at Irvine discovered that men found women with dark limbal rings more attractive than those with unnoticeable limbal rings.

According to Psychology Today, the limbal rings serve as an "honest signal" of youth; they fade in color as we age. Thus, the darker it appears, the younger we appear.

Limbal rings are much more prominent on lighter eyes, which may also contribute to societal perceptions that green and blue eyes are more attractive.

7. Body language counts for more than you think

You may be convinced that women who are Perfect 10s receive the most attention at bars. Wrong.

A study performed at the University of Missouri found that "average-looking" women could be approached by up to four men when they utilized 35 body language gestures, including smiles with eyebrows raised, short, darting glances, arm flexes, hair flicks, neck caresses, and more.

Furthermore, the gorgeous girl who sits there doing nothing is unlikely to be approached by a romantic suitor at all. So, ladies, work that body language.

Cristina Mari Arreola is the Senior Books Editor at Bustle, where she writes about literary fiction, nonfiction, young adult novels, and romance novels.