The Science Of Second-Chance Love: 7 Subtle Signs You've Met Your Soulmate After 40

The day I turned 40, I was shocked because I was still single. How had I reached this milestone birthday and remained unattached? Honestly, I felt devastated. I was still thinking about marriage at 40 and wondered how this could have happened to me.

In 15 months, I dated thirty men. I ended up finding Paul, the man I married. I smile as I write this because we just celebrated our 13th wedding anniversary. And I have to tell you, my husband is still totally adorable and continues to make me laugh. It wasn't apparent at first that Paul was the right man for me because we were so different. Our backgrounds, family upbringings, religions, and careers were opposites.

Some subtle signs I met my soulmate after 40:

1. At the end of our first date, he walked me to my car like a gentleman

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He stopped to ask if he could see me again, to which I responded, "Yes!" Then he kissed me on the cheek and started to walk back to his car. Before he got there, he turned around and asked, "When are you available again?"

Soulmate check! My heart melted because he wanted more of me.

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2. The cosmos sent me a special sign

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On our third date, we walked along the beach and sat on a bench with a gorgeous water view. Paul kissed me under the moonlight, and I saw a shooting star brighten the night sky.

Soulmate check! Something cosmic and romantic was unfolding.

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3. For our fourth date, he was an hour late (for good reason)

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When I answered the door feeling angry and frantic, wondering what had happened to him, he handed me flowers and apologized. When I invited him in, he explained how he had stopped to help a woman with three small grandchildren whose car had broken down in the middle of the street on his way over to see me.

Soulmate check! I knew he had a good heart.

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4. Of all the men I had dated, my time with him seemed totally different

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Things felt light and peaceful, contrasting with my high-energy, fast-paced daily life. This was a welcome change for me. Other men may have brought out more excitement or intellectual conversation, but with Paul, I felt at ease in an uncommon and enjoyable way.

Soulmate check! We were compatible, and it felt really good to spend time with him.

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5. He accepted my spiritual viewpoints without necessarily agreeing with them

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He didn't have to agree with them, but I wanted to be respected. When Paul and I spent time in nature, I realized we had different but compatible spiritual viewpoints. He pointed out animals and plants I wouldn't have noticed without him.

Soulmate check! We both revered the earth and the cosmos.

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6. I can be silly and vulnerable in front of him

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I once mentioned to Paul that I had a dream about Paul Newman. I never dreamt about movie stars, so I was puzzled about it. He figured it out right away, asking me, "You had a dream about 'Paul the New Man?'" We laughed about it together for a long time.

Soulmate check! Paul quickly saw the "pun" of my dream and made me laugh.

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7. My subconscious mind felt incredibly safe with him

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The first night we spent together, I dreamt about us. In my dream, I was a Celtic spiritual woman, and he was a warrior. He's of Irish and English descent, but I'm not. We were considering marriage, and I asked him if he would protect me. He stood firm, bowed, and answered solemnly, "Yes, I will."

Knowing whether the person you're dating is your soulmate is an individual process. Having been through this myself and as a dating coach for women, I know compatibility and respect are the keys to a lasting partnership.

These seven soulmate checkpoints helped me identify Paul as the right man for me. Take the time to figure out what matters most to you and use that as your soulmate guide.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.