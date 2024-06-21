30 Romantic Ways To Say 'I Love You' (Without Uttering A Word)

With so much on our plates — from work to self-care to friends and family — life gets pretty crazy. All too often we forget to show the ones we love how important they are to us. But that's no excuse to be lazy in your love life. So in that spirit, here's how to tell him you creatively love him. Instead of just saying "I love you," why not show it? Start today and have fun being spontaneous and romantic with your sweetie.

Advertisement

Here are 30 romantic ways to say 'I love you' without actually saying a thing:

1. Sungaze

Watch a sunset or sunrise together and bring a picnic or background music to set the mood. Check for sunrise or sunset times in advance to make sure you don't miss that special moment.

2. Make a love note scavenger hunt

Hide sweet reminders and rewards in your home, office, or neighborhood.

3. Read bedtime stories

Pick a favorite book and read it aloud together. You'll get quality time together and the expansion of your individual and collective knowledge bases.

Advertisement

4. Send an e-card

Someecards are my personal favorite for snarkiness, and you can personalize them!

5. Write it in the sand

Or the fall leaves, or seashells, or shoe boxes, or rose petals.

6. Unplug from technology

Set up a media-free night and focus 100 percent of your attention on your honey.

7. Write it in lipstick on the mirror

Even if you aren't the one who wears lipstick (or neither of you does). There's something very sultry about seeing those words in red.

8. Take a deeper look

Share five minutes of uninterrupted eye contact. Try it and see what happens or where it takes you.

9. Appreciate big

Throw a surprise appreciation party with close friends. Ask everyone to give a short speech about why your sweetie is loved.

Advertisement

10. Plan your sweetheart's dream date

Do exactly what they love to do, with no strings attached.

11. Write it in the snow

If you want to learn how to tell him you love him, use food coloring and a spray bottle to write sweet words in your love's yard

12. Make a calendar

Use your Google or iCal and make a note every day of one thing you appreciate about your special someone. Make sure you share it so they can see it.

13. Re-live your first date

Remember the details and try to line things up with meaning. If it was awkward, stage a re-do.

14. Have a movie marathon

Rent a bunch of your partner's favorite films from childhood. Don't forget the popcorn!

Advertisement

15. Love all over

Trace your sweetie's body on paper or with chalk on the pavement, and fill in the outline with all the awesome things you appreciate about their body.

16. Make a homemade thank you card

Get out your markers, glitter, and crayons. What a sweet (and sparkly) way to say something kind to someone you love.

17. Write out an alphabet of appreciation

Make a list of something you appreciate about your sweetheart for every letter of the alphabet.

18. Be the "grocery fairy"

For those of you who prefer "acts of service" as your love language, surprise a lover with a week's worth of fresh groceries. Don't forget a flirty note.

Advertisement

19. Bake something

Say it in cookies, frosting, cakes, or pie tops. Make your sweetie's favorite sugary treat and top it with your love.

20. Make a modern mixtape

Curate hand-picked tracks for your honey to let them know you're thinking of them.

21. Write it out

Handwrite a letter explaining why you love your partner — and be specific.

22. Serenade them

Dedicate and perform a karaoke song to your beloved. Dance moves always help.

23. Write a good night love note

Hide a love note under his or her pillow. Better yet, make a love note pillow.

24. Go international

Surprise them with an "I love you" in another language. Use Google Translate to get your pronunciation right.

Advertisement

25. Make home movies

Use iMovie to piece together a collection of reasons why you appreciate your sweetheart.

26. Eat breakfast in bed

You can even make pancakes or toast that say it for you.

Pexels / Ngakan eka

Advertisement

27. Write it on yourself

Write a love note on your body and have a scavenger hunt for your lover to find it.

28. Make a love map

No, not the Gottman Love Map you hear me talking about all the time; instead, this time get a map and stick a pin in it for each of your travels. If you have yet to go far, stick another color in for your future travels.

29. Play it out

Make a crossword or word search puzzle of your favorite inside jokes.

30. Send a panty-gram

Yep, you heard right.

Dr. Gina Senarighi, PhD, CPC is a couples therapist turned relationship coach, retreat leader, and author specializing in intimacy, authenticity, shame-resilience, and connected communication for diverse relationships. She has been featured in The Washington Post, USA Today, Women's Health, Bustle, Slate, and more.