Renowned Dating Coach Reveals 3 Effortless Ways To Keep A Man Hooked

Most women, when they're given the guy they want, overthink it and ruin their chances.

Here are the top 3 ways to keep a man hooked:

1. Don't go into Sherlock Holmes mode

You start over-analyzing every single thing the man says. You stop trusting what he tells you. Most women, when they get the guy they want the most, think it’s too good to be true. They trick themselves into believing this man is lying. Maybe he’s cheating. There’s no way he'd stay out with friends late. They become paranoid, and when they become paranoid they turn to their own Dr. Watson. Every woman has one. Who do you turn to when you're not sure how to handle a partner? Who gives you most of your dating advice? This is your Watson.

You're Sherlock Holmes. You have a meeting with all of your girlfriends, and you sit around and you break down what this guy says. And, of course, Watson's going to come up with something that's going to be extraordinarily stupid. You see, Watson doesn't know enough about the guy you're dating to have an informed opinion. You trust Watson so you listen to him (her.) When a guy feels like a woman doesn't trust him, he'll get bored instantly and he'll go on to the next. Men have options. They won't stand for being falsely accused. If he's got to be constantly reassuring you, he'll get bored and move on.

2. Go with the flow

You slow the flow down because you're so nervous and you don't communicate why you're nervous. So, this guy starts thinking, "Where was this cool girl that I met in the beginning?" You hold out. Maybe you don't call him or text him back, or maybe you hold off on being intimate for too long. And he starts to get bored. If a man presents himself to you, you've got to go for the ride. The ride is never going to make you feel 100 percent secure.

When you're dating this kind of guy, you're not in control. It's the heart of what scares most women away from men. You like to be in control; it's the way you're wired as a woman. And with dating, you're not in control at all. It's scary. It makes you vulnerable. Isn't that what you wanted in the first place? Don't you want to let go of control, and just go with the flow? There's no guarantee in any relationship. It may not work with this guy. But if you self-sabotage it, it's not going to work at all.

3. Don't give him such a hard time

When you do this to a guy, you're taking a guillotine to the relationship. A man is looking for a woman to admire him. They're looking for a woman that supports them, a woman that adds to their life. If you're a woman who likes to compete with your man, you're going to lose him right away.

David Wygant was a dating coach who spent the past 20 years helping men and women transform their love lives. As a lead writer for Ask Men and Huffington Post, his advice has been offered across television, newspapers, and magazines, including MTV, The New York Times, MSNBC, Fox News, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, E! Entertainment Television, and more.