14 Riveting Reasons To Love A Woman Who Reads

Forget about how her hair looks, how often she works out, and what her degree is. What you really should be looking for in a lady is whether or not she reads.

That’s right, pencil "avid reader" at the top of your criteria list and start looking for “I love reading books with my cat” in Tinder profiles. A lover of books, and libraries, and a former member of the Reading Olympics (I was a total nerd in middle school) I can attest to the fact that women who read are a step above the rest. Here’s why.

Here are 14 reasons to love a woman who reads:

1. She's intelligent

The more books she reads, the more she knows about the world. Plus, she gives her mind a good workout on a daily basis which helps keep her sharp. Constant reading is also known to improve vocabulary and writing skills.

2. She's curious

She is curious about the world and the people and things in it. Women who read will usually have a collection of books on different topics and are eager to learn new things.

3. She serves as a great trivia partner

As she collects books, she will also collect facts, many of them completely random. A lady full of information is a great trivia partner so make sure to bring her to your favorite bar on their trivia night.

4. She's low-maintenance

She is used to snuggling up in bed with a cup of tea and a good book, so she knows how to just chill out and relax.

5. She's an expert conversationalist

While many women who read are considered reserved, this doesn’t mean that they don’t have great conversations. Since she knows so much from reading books and magazines, she will probably have plenty of topics to talk about and can find ways to relate to what you are saying. As she is used to keeping quiet and taking in information, she will probably be a great listener too.

6. She's more intimate

Reading in itself is an intimate act. A woman who reads books knows how to give her full attention to what’s in front of her and push away all of the distractions. This skill can carry over to your more intimate moments where she is bound to give you all of her attention and love.

7. She has a great imagination

It takes a lot of imagination to make a story come alive. As she reads, she is constantly imagining characters, colors, and scenarios. A woman with a strong imagination tends to be a lot more fun and good at coming up with ideas for dates.

8. She's well-spoken

Since reading improves vocabulary and helps readers understand the flow of sentences better, reading ladies will be well-spoken. She will surely impress your parents and your friends with how intelligent she sounds in everyday conversation.

9. She's incredibly ambitious

It takes a bit of ambition to pick up a book and follow through with reading it. She pushes herself to keep reading even when the book gets difficult or has over 200 pages. She wants to learn and grow, usually in more than one aspect of her life.

10. She's okay with being alone

She loves being alone with a good book and doesn’t like to be bothered once she is in the reading zone. A woman who can be alone makes a great partner because she won’t be clingy or become co-dependent on you.

11. She's a critical thinker

It’s shown that people who read have stronger analytical skills. So, she will be a great person to talk to about tough decisions and life plans.

12. She can be entertained easily

It won’t take much to entertain her. Women who read can easily spend hours just sitting under a tree with a good book. You won’t have to take her on expensive dates and luxury trips in order to impress her.

13. She's an amazing listener

She is used to focusing on her stories, which doesn’t require any talking at all. This will make her a good listener since she takes in information and processes it without responding while she reads her books.

14. She will inspire you to read

If you aren’t a reader, you will probably be inspired to pick up a book if you are dating her. She will look so happy and inspired while reading that it will make you want to do the same.

Shannon Ullman is a freelance writer and journalist and has worked as an editor for Healthline, Medical News Today, and Psych Central. Her writer bylines can be found on Health, Verywell Fit, Insider Inc., Mind Body Green, and Everyday Health.