10 Surprising Reasons Couples Who Sleep In Separate Bedrooms Because Of Snoring Are Actually Happier

Not every couple wants to sleep in the same room every night. They may love each other deeply, but love does not magically stop one partner from snoring all night or make it easier for the other person to function on almost no sleep. For some couples, sleeping in separate bedrooms because of snoring is simply the choice that helps both people get the rest they need and feel less frustrated in their relationship.

Do they miss each other at night? Maybe, but the tradeoff can be pretty great. Instead of spending night after night feeling exhausted and resentful, couples who sleep in separate rooms because one (or both) of them snore often find their relationship becomes happier once sleep is no longer a constant fight. Choosing what actually works for their health and their relationship is why these couples may be way happier than people assume.

Here are 10 reasons couples who sleep separately because of snoring are actually doing their relationship a favor:

1. They both get better sleep quality

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Dealing with a snoring partner is far from easy. It isn't always within their control, but there's no denying that snoring can throw off everyone's sleep. According to the American Medical Association, "Snoring is a big concern for many patients because it can cause disruptions in sleep patterns and cause tension in relationships and affect your bed partner's ability to function the next day."

This is why sleeping in another room isn't always a bad idea. Was it their first choice? Probably not. But couples still have to protect their health and do what helps both people get the rest they need. If sleeping in another room improves their sleep quality and makes them feel less exhausted, it's worth it. Finally getting proper rest, it's no wonder these couples end up feeling so much happier.

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2. They have fewer late-night arguments

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There's nothing worse than getting into a fight with your partner at night. It's never anyone's plan, but after dealing with snoring for months or years, it makes sense that tension can build. Once again, it isn't really anyone's fault, but their partner's feelings are still valid.

Everyone needs sleep at night. Especially if they have work the next day or kids to take care of, the last thing a person needs is to run on only three hours of rest. This is why some couples decide to sleep in separate rooms. They may miss each other, but getting proper rest is probably why they stop arguing so much, which can lead to a happier relationship in the long run.

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3. They get more privacy to reset after a long day

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Nobody wants to live in survival mode. When someone is constantly running from one thing to the next, there's nothing worse than feeling like they never get a real break. Especially at night, when their partner is snoring right beside them, not having the privacy to reset after a long day is physically and mentally taxing.

This is why sleeping in separate rooms can work so well for some couples. Rather than tossing and turning before bed, they finally have the space they need to unwind. Research published in Scientific Reports found that people felt less stressed on days when they spent more time alone, which shows that a little private time can actually help people feel calmer and more like themselves. So, even if sleeping apart wasn't ideal at first, having that space to rest and reset can be a big reason why these couples end up way happier.

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4. They have more energy during the day

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At first, they might have tried to power through it. Making excuses for why they couldn't sleep separately, they may have waited until their physical and mental health started to suffer before finally saying enough was enough.

By that point, some couples have little to no energy left, which is why they finally decide to try sleeping in separate rooms. It is not always an easy choice, but after talking it over, they may realize their energy levels are too impacted to keep going this way forever.

And while it might take some getting used to, sleeping apart can pay off. Feeling more refreshed and positive, couples who sleep separately because of snoring may find that they are happier, calmer, and better able to show up for each other. Once they aren't running on fumes, it becomes much easier to be patient, kind, and connected.

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5. They're less resentful of each other

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Is it their fault that they snore when they sleep? Probably not. But at a certain point, it doesn't really matter who is at fault. When someone isn't getting enough sleep at night, they can quickly become resentful of their partner. They may feel neglected or frustrated, which is why sleeping in separate rooms can actually help some couples feel happier.

When both people are getting the rest they need, there is less room for anger to build under the surface. Having the space to properly rest can make the whole relationship feel lighter, especially when resentment is no longer part of the picture.

As therapist John Kim, LMFT, has explained, resentment can slowly poison a connection when anger and frustration go unspoken. So when couples find a solution that helps them sleep better and feel less bitter, it makes sense that they feel a whole lot lighter.

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6. They have more room for self-care rituals

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When someone is barely sleeping at night, it's hard to keep up with any kind of self-care ritual. If they're low on energy and feeling annoyed, the last thing they want to do is spend an extra 15 or 30 minutes taking care of themselves before bed.

Luckily, when couples sleep separately because one person snores, they often have more energy to keep up with the little routines that make them feel good. They're no longer tired all the time and can afford to invest that extra time into themselves.

Whether it is journaling, meditating, stretching, reading, or putting on a sheet mask, those small habits can make a big difference. When someone has the energy to care for themselves, they usually have more patience and warmth to give their partner, too. So it makes sense that both people feel happier when they start prioritizing their own needs.

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7. They become more thoughtful about intimacy

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Many people are intimate with their partners without really giving it much thought, which can make that intimacy feel less special over time. From quick kisses on the cheek before rushing off to work to half-hearted hugs at the end of a long day, affection can start to feel like just another part of the routine.

Going through the motions like this doesn't mean couples do not love each other, but when those small moments happen without much thought, they can start to feel less personal.

When couples deal with snoring and decide to sleep separately because their time together at night is limited, they often start to value their time together a little more. There are only so many hours in the day before they go to their separate rooms, and between work obligations and family responsibilities, that time can feel short, which forces them to be more thoughtful about how they hug, kiss, talk, and connect when they do see each other.

So, if couples truly want to stay close, being more present with each other is a good place to start. Sleeping apart may sound like forcing distance between partners at first, but for many couples, it actually helps them stop taking those little moments for granted.

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8. They deal with less stress and anxiety

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It isn't just frustration that creeps in when a partner is dealing with a snorer. Lacking proper sleep, it's easy for someone's mental health to suffer when they aren't getting their basic needs met. A Psychological Bulletin review called "Sleep loss and emotion" found that sleep loss can increase anxiety symptoms, so it makes sense that couples who sleep separately may deal with less stress and anxiety.

It's easy to feel guilty about putting their needs first. Knowing it can feel unusual to sleep in separate rooms, and pushing past that guilt, is the first step toward greater happiness. Finally feeling at ease, both parties will find themselves less stressed when they have the courage to take that first step.

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9. They appreciate their time together more

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On the surface, people may think that sleeping apart creates greater distance. Fearing it'll harm their relationship, some couples avoid sleeping in separate rooms because of the common misconception that it'll lead to a bad relationship. But for many couples, sleeping apart doesn't create emotional distance. It can actually help them enjoy their time together more.

This makes sense, especially since the study "The Role of Sleep in Interpersonal Conflict" found that couples had more fights after a poor night's sleep. This is why people shouldn't worry about sleeping alone or in a separate room, even if it's from their partner or spouse. It can feel weird at first, but relationships can actually thrive when they're well-rested enough to actually enjoy the time they share.

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10. They have more control over their nighttime schedule

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Couples who sleep apart because of snoring are happier because they have more freedom over their nighttime schedules. We've all been there before, where one person is doing their best to sleep, while the other is typing, scrolling, watching videos, or getting ready for bed at a totally different pace. Even when nobody means to be annoying, it can still leave the other person feeling frustrated or disrespected.

Luckily, much of this tension disappears once they sleep in separate bedrooms. Now, both people have way more flexibility to do what works for them at night. Whether one person wants to stay up a little later or the other wants to go to bed early, couples with more freedom over their bedtime routines tend to feel much happier in the long run.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.