5 Reasons Acting Like A Child Is The Secret To Winning His Heart

Kids find delight and wonder in the little things. You can, too.
By Marla Martenson — Last updated on Jun 28, 2023
Photo: Artem Varnitsin / Shutterstock
I am a matchmaker. I match high-net-worth men with intelligent, worldly women.
My clients have "impressive" resumes and often tend to have Type A personalities — out to conquer the world and get things done.
Hey, that's great in business, but problems arise when singles take their adult Type A maneuvers out into the dating arena.
If you want to find love, it's time to stop acting like such an uptight adult all the time. Instead, I propose acting like a child. Yes, that's right ... act like a kid. I don't mean act like an immature brat. I mean turn back time and remember when life was more carefree and spirited.
Infusing a bit of that childlike wonder and delight into your mindset can do wonders for your dating life.
RELATED: 6 Secrets Nobody Tells You About Winning (And Keeping) A Man's Heart
Here are five reasons acting like a child is the key to winning his heart:
1. Kids live in the moment
Women tend to get way ahead of themselves and are already imagining themselves walking down the aisle and picking out names for their firstborn before the first date ends. Meanwhile, the guy is just trying to figure out whether he wants to see you again. Be present. Live in the moment. Enjoy the date you're on now. Worry about the future later.
2. Kids express their feelings openly
Emotional game-playing doesn't work. So, try being open with who you are and how you feel. No, that doesn't mean tell him that your last egg is about to drop and you need to get pregnant now — but you can still be unapologetically honest about your feelings. How refreshing!
3. Kids are easily delighted
Take them to a big pricey event and they're thrilled with the $3.50 soft pretzel. Guys love a low-maintenance woman who appreciates the little things.
You will have his heart if you can act as thrilled with an egg salad sandwich at a picnic as you are about a steak and lobster dinner. (P.S. It's fun and endearing to watch a woman light up about life's subtle but wonderful details. So, let yourself be delighted by life.)
RELATED: 11 Sneaky Ways To Stand Out To A Guy (And Apart From Other Women)
4. Kids are light-hearted and affectionate
And isn't that what we all want — to share fun and love together? If a kid falls down and scrapes his/her knee, they cry for thirty seconds and then gets on with the fun. If they suddenly want to hug you (or a chicken) they just do. Kids walk through life with their hearts wide open. That's why we find them enchanting.
Related Stories From YourTango:
5. Kids are spontaneous
If you are the type of woman who takes an hour to get ready, think about getting back to basics. Life is waiting for you out there (and so is your date). A kid is up for anything pretty much on a moment's notice. Seeking fun and adventure is their main pastime. That's because kids understand that variety is the spice of life. So, spice it up, girl.
RELATED: How To Get A Man To Chase You (No Games Required)
More for You:
Marla Martenson is a transformational life coach, matchmaker, author & tarot reader.