4 Rare Qualities That Make A Woman Irresistible To An Emotionally Mature Man, According To Psychology

If you want to win the right man’s heart, you need to know what it is that makes a man go from just feeling casual about dating you to wanting and needing you on a deeper level. I’m going to take you inside a man’s mind so you understand what it takes to trigger this kind of connection.

And I’m talking about a real man — one who is mature and grounded on a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual level. They are on a great path and open to growing on a deeply personal level. I’m betting that’s exactly why you’re reading this: to find a quality kind of guy — a real man looking for a real relationship. So, what does an emotionally mature man want in a woman?

Here are the rare qualities that make a woman irresistible to an emotionally mature man:

1. Playfulness

There’s something that drives men wild and invites them into a deeper level of “connection” — play. Men love to be active and to play. They were raised to express themselves and connect with those around them through action. Unfortunately, too many women seem to forget this and want to talk their way into a man’s heart.

But the fact is that men don’t “feel it” for you because of what you say. It’s not your words that make a man attracted to you, it’s the experiences you create with him.

Watch or play sports together, be competitive in casual games like ping pong — even add a little teasing and sarcasm here and there — and you’ll ramp up the attraction and interest.

2. Independence

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Lots of women mistakenly believe that men are looking for a “weaker” woman who will make them feel like they are smarter and more powerful. Nothing could be farther from the truth.