4 Rare Qualities That Make A Woman Irresistible To An Emotionally Mature Man, According To Psychology
How to make an emotionally mature man fall head-over-heels for you.
If you want to win the right man’s heart, you need to know what it is that makes a man go from just feeling casual about dating you to wanting and needing you on a deeper level. I’m going to take you inside a man’s mind so you understand what it takes to trigger this kind of connection.
And I’m talking about a real man — one who is mature and grounded on a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual level. They are on a great path and open to growing on a deeply personal level. I’m betting that’s exactly why you’re reading this: to find a quality kind of guy — a real man looking for a real relationship. So, what does an emotionally mature man want in a woman?
Here are the rare qualities that make a woman irresistible to an emotionally mature man:
1. Playfulness
There’s something that drives men wild and invites them into a deeper level of “connection” — play. Men love to be active and to play. They were raised to express themselves and connect with those around them through action. Unfortunately, too many women seem to forget this and want to talk their way into a man’s heart.
But the fact is that men don’t “feel it” for you because of what you say. It’s not your words that make a man attracted to you, it’s the experiences you create with him.
Watch or play sports together, be competitive in casual games like ping pong — even add a little teasing and sarcasm here and there — and you’ll ramp up the attraction and interest.
2. Independence
insta_photos / Shutterstock
Lots of women mistakenly believe that men are looking for a “weaker” woman who will make them feel like they are smarter and more powerful. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
Real men want a woman who inspires them because she has great things going on in her own life. They want a woman who has her own purpose other than being in a relationship.
A great guy isn’t intimidated by independence and success. What matters to a man is that a woman still has space in her life for a great relationship and is grounded and present when she’s with him.
The best way to communicate this to a man is to stay busy in your own life and not suddenly make him your world. Don’t drop your interests, responsibilities, and friends just to be with him. And then, when you are with him, really be with him — have fun and give your attention to him and what you’re doing together.
A man might be drawn to an independent partner due to the attraction of shared responsibility, a balanced relationship dynamic, and personal growth. A 2010 study explained that independent women are often goal-oriented and self-reliant, which can inspire their partners to pursue their ambitions and contribute equally to the relationship. This shared sense of responsibility and autonomy can create a more fulfilling and balanced partnership.
3. Emotional maturity
If a man feels attracted to a woman, eventually there’s going to be a situation that comes up where you and a man will see something differently and misunderstand each other. How will you respond to this and share your feelings?
A woman who has the maturity to not blame or criticize a man for what she’s feeling, but to share her feelings honestly and authentically, so that he can better understand her, will be attractive to a man. How a woman handles her emotions is one of the most important things men look for when deciding whether or not to get serious with a woman. If she lets her emotions get out of control, this is a big red flag to him.
On the other hand, if she can present her feelings to him in a calm, non-dramatic manner, she will win his respect and make him feel like she’s the kind of woman who will be a real partner to him. He’ll see that she can handle things with a cool head, rather than becoming a damsel in distress.
4. Passion
La Famiglia / Shutterstock
Fact: Men aren’t as scared of commitment and relationships as they are of being in a relationship with a woman where there is no passion and attraction.
A common way women accidentally kill the attraction men might be feeling is by either trying too hard to get them to like them or by acting like the relationship is too serious too soon.
Relax and let things happen naturally. Make sure you do and say things that interject fun and humor into your relationship from the very start. There’s nothing more appealing to a man than a great woman who knows how to relax and have fun. You can do this through playful teasing, flirting, humor, and being unpredictable (in a good way).
For instance, instead of talking about what he does for a living when you meet him (yawn), ask him about what sports he plays and what drives him. Once you’re in a relationship, don’t be afraid to shake things up. If you normally go to brunch on Sundays, suggest something completely different like a bike ride and a picnic.
Men are intensely attracted to partners who signal health, youth, reproductive viability, and traits like confidence, good posture, and engaging nonverbal communication. Evolutionary psychologists suggest these traits are perceived as indicators of good genes and potential for successful offspring.
Mixing things up keeps the relationship fun for both of you, and being a woman who is open to new experiences is very attractive to him.
