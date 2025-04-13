4 Rare Gestures That Make A Man Totally Memorable To Women, According To Psychology

There are plenty of men who talk a good game but the ones who truly stick in a woman's heart tend to do things a little differently. Being memorable to a woman isn't about grand declarations or flashy moves, it's about the quiet, rare gestures that reveal depth, presence, and emotional intelligence.

According to psychology, these four powerful behaviors are what make a man not just memorable — but unforgettable.

Advertisement

Here are the rare gestures that make a man truly memorable to women:

1. Giving unexpected compliments

Waking up can be hard. I’m guilty of not having my wits about me right in the morning. Anyone rarely does. It doesn’t help that I am sometimes in more of a rush than I’d like to be.

Regardless of how much time you have or how you feel, what you say to your partner in the morning can potentially shape the day for both of you. A genuine compliment to someone we care about conditions our mind into thinking positively.

Don't underestimate the impact of a compliment, studies from the American Psychological Association found that "people misestimate their compliments’ value to others, and so they refrain from engaging in this prosocial behavior," even though a simple complaint can make someone's day.

Advertisement

Taking the time to point out something you appreciate about your partner can be just as rewarding for yourself as it is for the person you’re talking to. Whether it’s something new, or something you assume they know already, if it’s coming from a genuine place it’s always a contributing factor to enhancing your relationship.

If your partner has a different schedule than you and happens to be peacefully still sleeping, just do it softly. You can also implement this plan before you head to bed. Tell them five things you appreciate about them, right before you fall asleep. Or tell them some of your favorite parts of your day together.

2. Showing genuine gratitude

Westock Productions via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Ok, so you’re not one for words. Or you try to be verbal but find yourself wincing at how corny you may come across. Let’s face it, even though your words will be greatly appreciated, we’re not all blessed with articulating our appreciation for our partners. Well, fear not.

Compliments can be hidden in actions to show the same type of observant appreciation. You’d be surprised how effective an extra squeeze when holding hands can be. "Everyday gratitude is a booster shot for romantic relationships," a 2010 study found, with the research explaining that "gratitude from interactions predicted increases in relationship connection and satisfaction the following day for both recipient and benefactor."

Another non-verbal way to communicate your gratitude is to simply convey your happiness. A look and smile of contentment with only gratitude at the forefront of your consciousness can be enough.

The important part is to be genuinely thinking about a specific thing you’re appreciative of. That way, if your partner takes the bait and sees your look as an opportunity to ask: "What?" You already have the words available.

Advertisement

3. Not taking things for granted

Creatively complimenting someone shows you’re paying attention. So that’s a good place to start! Take the time to observe your partner when you don’t think they’re watching. Try to notice the things they do in their day so you can find places to stash little messages.

Sticky notes are great for this. Spend some time writing a few notes to surprise your partner during the mundane tasks that make up their days. The more well-thought-out and specific these little notes are, the better.

When someone shows appreciation for the things we usually take for granted, it puts an extra warm spot inside us when we think of them. So get creative!

Advertisement

"Mutual understanding and appreciation play a critical role in increasing social connection," explained a Current Opinion in Psychology article that examined "how feeling understood and appreciated shape relationship quality, through which couples can create positive upward cycles of responsiveness and appreciation."

4. Telling her how you feel when you feel it

Krakenimages.com via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Don’t be afraid to show affection in front of other people, as well. And I don’t mean making out in the mall, but go ahead and do that too. Telling your partner you’re proud of them, in front of family or friends, is a great way to show gratitude.

More extroverted personalities especially appreciate this. It lets them know you’re not afraid to tell the world how you feel about them. Plus, it’s an easy way for you to compliment them without feeling like you’re being too cheesy. Bragging about your partner seems to come easier for those who feel uneasy saying it directly to their face.

Letting friends and family see love and commitment enhances relationships and allows for better conflict resolution with more perceived trust when a relationship is threatened, a 2001 study of love and commitment in romantic relations and friendship also found that head nods, Duchenne smiles, gesticulation, and forward leans were relationship-enhancing non-verbal communication.

Advertisement

If you start to put these into practice, they’ll quickly become second nature. Showing/telling your partner how you feel about them daily will create a stronger bond between the two of you with the bonus of making your relationship way more fun.

Jordan Gray is a five-time #1 Amazon best-selling author, public speaker, and relationship coach with more than a decade of practice behind him. His work has been featured in The New York Times, BBC, Forbes, The Huffington Post, and more.