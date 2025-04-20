Experts Say These 3 Rare Compatibilities Are What Make Love Really Last

There are certain ingredients that, when tossed together into the pot of relationships, enable you to whip up a succulent stew of romance.

To that end, we surveyed a panel of renowned relationship experts to find an answer to the question, "What are the rare ingredients that couples need to be compatible?" Oddly, none of them mentioned quantum physics but their insightful responses below will get you cooking.

Advertisement

Here are the rare compatibilities that make love last:

1. Opposite but complementary temperaments

The secret to making a life-long match is finding a partner with an opposite temperament: for example, impulsive and controlled, or easy-going and anxious.

— Rachel Greenwald, matchmaker training professor, the Love MBA

2. A rare special connection

Westock Productions via Shutterstock

Advertisement

The recipe for a truly compatible couple is a special one. It requires a dash of love, a pinch of respect, a sprinkle of trust, and a heaping helping of patience. Oh, and don't forget a good sense of humor and a willingness to compromise. Mix it all together with care, and you'll have a recipe for a long-lasting, happy relationship.

— Clare Waismann, M-RAS/SUDCC II, founder of the Waismann Method and Domus Retreat

3. The ability and willingness to heal one another

We know we need to find someone with common interests and values, but what is equally important is to find someone whose trauma is compatible with your trauma.

Advertisement

People are often told they need to heal before they can find love. This is completely unrealistic because most of us are in a perpetual state of healing. Life is full of things that hurt us. Finding someone who isn’t healing from something is unrealistic but finding someone whose trauma is compatible with your trauma will escalate your healing process.

If I grew up with parents who were never there I might have insecurities and abandonment issues. I might often lean on my partner and come across as a bit needy. But perhaps my partner lost their mother to cancer and felt helpless. Maybe showing up to comfort his partner helps him to heal the part of himself that couldn’t show up for his mother.

We can heal each other when our trauma is compatible. Likewise, if I grew up with an overbearing mother who constantly needed me to help her in some way It might be my torment to end up with someone needy.

— Erika Jordan, love coach, NLP practitioner

Advertisement

Now, let's talk about particle physics. Wait, what? You thought this was an article about compatibility in a love relationship, didn't you? And you're right. It is.

But, what's a stew without a little math-fueled heat? It's nothing but cold soup, that's what. And when it comes to particle physics and love, nothing holds a candle to the classic Love Equation derived almost a century ago by British theoretical physicist Paul Dirac, aka Dr. Love.

OK, Dirac was not known as Dr. Love. Contemporaneous accounts described him as kind of a stick-in-the-mud. But he did come up with a mathematical formula to represent the interconnectedness of electrons and other quantum particles like quarks (don't ask).

Advertisement

This is his magical, mystical love equation: (i∂+m)Φ=0. It shows without a doubt how electrons continue to influence the actions of other particles — even when they're separated. You see it, right? The simplicity? The profundity? The compatibility of it all?

No? Well, there's a decent chance you have seen that very formula depicted as a tattoo that is supposed to draw a parallel between the concept of quantum entanglement (again, don't ask) and the emotional connection between humans popularly known as romantic love.

Now, if this parallel seems a little sketchy, that's because it is. A fact check by the Australian Associated Press debunked the association of Dirac's equation and human love as "essentially nonsense."

Advertisement

That might seem like bad news if you have a Love Equation tattooed somewhere on your body as a symbol of your enduring compatibility with your romantic partner. But listen, so what? The beauty and majesty of romantic love is that it is indefinable. Which means we get to choose our recipe for success.

Carter Gaddis is a writer and editor who spent 24 years as an award-winning sportswriter for newspapers in Florida and for various online publications, including ESPN, Parenting Magazine, and the St. Petersburg Times.