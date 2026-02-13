Podcaster Defends Asking Men To Show Their Bank Accounts On The First Date

Host of the “Sofia With An F” Podcast, Sofia Franklyn, recently revealed that there’s one thing that she asks for from the men she’s dating before getting too deep into the relationship. She wants to see their bank accounts.

The dating scene can certainly be hectic, but you can expect everyone to be searching for one thing specifically: a person with similar values to them. Sometimes, those values come in the form of dollar signs and career goals. Franklyn's admission was met with mixed opinions, but controversial as it is, maybe her honesty should be applauded. By being upfront about her expectations, she avoids wasting anyone's time, whether you agree with her beliefs or not.

Podcaster Sofia Franklyn asks the men she’s dating for their bank account information on the first date.

During the “Sofia With An F” episode that was released on August 24, 2023, Franklyn revealed to Leo Skepi that for the last three men she has dated, she asked for their financials. “I'm not joking. I have asked the last 3 dudes I've dated for their bank account info on the first date,” she said in a video, uploaded to TikTok.

Skepi, a fellow influencer, responded by reserving judgment. “I don't judge people's actions; I look at the intention behind them. So, like, why do you ask for that?”

Social norms often lead people to believe that anyone who prioritizes money in a romantic relationship is shallow and selfish.

It seems like the general public perception of people who find material wealth to be the most important thing in a relationship is that they’re selfish, but Franklyn revealed her reason behind the choice.

“Because I only wanna date a wealthy guy that has money,” she said, which at first sounds shallow, but it makes a lot of sense. She’s looking for someone with money because she knows her own worth. “I think, you know, I have a job, I'm very successful, so I think I have every [expletive] right to be like, ‘Hi, are we on the same level or am I wasting my time?’”

Skepi said, “Valid. So you're getting straight to the point,” but many people in the comments did not believe it to be a valid reason at all.

“Could have a billion dollars, if she asks this I’m leaving and not paying for the date lol,” one person said. Someone else wrote, “Someone else responded with 'When you talk to an old married couple at no point do they talk about money. Memories, kids, possibly grandkids, friends, trips, funny stories.'"

A third person asked, “You have tons of money, why does it matter what he makes?” and the answer to this question is exactly why her reasoning is completely sound and valid.

Franklyn wants someone with ambition whose career goals align with hers.

Eugenio Marongiu | Shutterstock

It’s entirely normal and healthy to want a partner who has a similar work ethic to you. If you’re an ambitious person who likes to dream big and reach for the stars, you probably don’t want to be with someone who is going to hold you down and bring you back to Earth.

For Gen Z, money and dating go hand in hand because financial compatibility during hard economic times seems even more important. In fact, recent research found that for the younger cohort, financial compatibility is more important than physical attraction.

Franklyn is being labeled as shallow, but she isn't “gold-digging.” She just wants someone who’s going to match her energy and effort. Maybe asking for bank account information seems a little uncouth, but it's not like she's asking after a month of dating. The men she dates can move on without hurt feelings if her dating requirement doesn't sit well with their personal values.

Similarly, anyone who wants to prioritize other things in their partner is completely valid as well. All some people ask for is someone who’s nice to them, and that’s okay. While everyone who’s single (or ethical non-monogamists, we see you) is on the hunt for a new partner, what they’re searching for is subjective.

No matter how superficial it may seem, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and Franklyn shouldn’t be criticized for prioritizing financial stability.

