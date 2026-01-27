Survey Says Single Women Won't Even Go On A Date With A Guy Unless He Answers This One Question Correctly

There are a lot of things people consider to be dealbreakers, but a new survey uncovered that women won’t even give guys a chance if they don’t answer one question correctly.

Somewhat surprisingly, it has very little to do with romance and everything to do with how someone actually sees the world they’re living in. It’s an age-old question that has become more relevant than ever in light of recent events. The world of dating has always been a particularly difficult landscape to navigate. While the specific problems single people face vary with each generation, they certainly never go away.

Women won’t go on a date with a man who can't answer the question: What are your political beliefs?

The world has become more divisive and polarized than ever in recent years, so it’s not exactly shocking that someone would think they would have to agree with someone on a political level to be compatible. It turns out far more women feel this way than men, though.

Tinder’s Year in Swipe 2025 report revealed several new dating trends that have emerged over the past year, including one known as “hot-take dating.” 37% of the singles they surveyed insisted that “shared values are essential in dating.” Some people are still willing to compromise, though. 41% said they definitely would not date someone who had different political views than they did, but 46% admitted they were open to the possibility of doing so.

Women draw a much harsher line on the issue than men do. Only 35% of women said they would be willing to date someone with opposing political beliefs, compared to 60% of men who said the same. “This isn’t about being divisive, it’s about being authentic,” the report said. “Daters are proudly matching on principles, from equality to empathy.”

It seems like there’s pretty strong support for the trend.

Opponents might argue that not dating someone with different opinions is cutting you off from new ideas and perspectives, but most people don’t see it that way. Vice contributor Sammi Caramela called it “a pattern I can get behind.” According to the report, there were several specific dealbreakers that people were absolutely not willing to compromise on, although Caramela thought they sounded more like “moral values” that should be a “no-brainer.”

The biggest thing singles could not get past was rudeness. 54% said that witnessing a prospective partner treat staff with a lack of dignity was “their biggest ick.” This was followed by racial justice, which 37% of singles refused to compromise on. Family views came in at 36%, and LGBTQ+ rights had 32%.

There’s other evidence to back this up. An NPR/PBS News/Marist poll from 2025 found that most Americans under the age of 45 believed it was important to date someone with whom they agreed politically. This was particularly prevalent among Gen Z, with 60% saying they thought it was important.

People might want to be wary of viewing everything in such a black-and-white way, though.

Writing for The Guardian, Poppy Noor explained, “In my experience, it’s not always as simple as ‘left’ versus ‘right.’ I know a lot of people who say they share my politics while acting completely differently — talking down to waitstaff, for example, or being condescending to working-class people for being less educated than them.”

Noor’s experience is proof that considering yourself a member of a certain political party does not mean you will agree with everyone else who does the same. If a single woman were to write off a man for having different views, she actually might be ruling out someone who agrees with her more than she realizes.

Then again, relationships are complicated, and it’s important to be on the same page. I’ve seen how destructive romantic relationships can become when couples don’t agree politically in my own life, and it’s not something I would want to experience. While it’s important to stay open-minded, you also have to decide what is necessary for you and stick to it.

