When people have emotionally checked out of their relationships, they often demonstrate it through the words they used, language that is often mistaken as just simple frustration. However, there are relatively common phrases men use when they're in a relationship but already emotionally gone.

Even if they may be physically present in the relationship, these phrases imply otherwise. They're often said in a monotone, vague or defective way — not particularly cruel, but not inferring emotional availability either. When these phrases are coupled with no follow-through or emotional effort, it is usually an indicator that the man saying them has already exited the relationship but cannot yet admit it out loud.

Here are 11 phrases men use when they're in a relationship but already emotionally gone

1. 'I'm just tired'

People who have checked out of their relationships often use exhaustion as a shield to avoid any kind of connection with their partners. They'll blame their emotional unavailability and lack of effort on just being tired, when both they and their partner understands it is much deeper than that.

When a man has checked out of his relationship, he no longer wants to talk about his feelings. So, to avoid any deep emotional connections with his partner, he will resort to saying overall exhaustion is his excuse for only engaging in surface level conversations.

As a study from Human Communication Research found, when a person wants to leave their relationship, they will do whatever they can to create "psychological distance" between themselves and their partner. This is intended to alleviate the discomfort that's associated with staying in a relationship they no longer want to be in.

2. 'Do we have to talk about this now?'

"Do we have to talk about this now" is one of the phrases men use when they're in a relationship but already emotionally gone, as men who are no longer interested in maintaining their relationships want to avoid having emotional conversations altogether.

According to psychologist Mark Travers, PhD, "They may avoid showing agreement or enthusiasm in conversations. If you check in with them — whether about their day, if they're enjoying their meal, or about plans you have — they'll avoid giving you straight yes or no answers."

When someone has already disconnected emotionally, they no longer want to invest in relationship communication. Deep connections and meaningful conversations require effort, and when they're no longer invested, they don't have the desire to put in the effort.

3. 'You're overthinking it'

Rather than outwardly telling their partner that their heart just isn't in the relationship anymore, some men will make them believe they are the problem to avoid taking responsibility.

The focus shifts from their emotional absence to their partner's reaction so they can easily dodge taking ownership of their behavior. This phrase is also a subtle form of gaslighting, where a man causes his partner to second-guess their reality, silence their needs, and protect his exit strategy.

"Refusing to take responsibility for one's behaviors can make others question the reality they're experiencing — which is the ultimate goal of a gaslighter," mental health expert Jamie Cannon shared.

"Most of the time, these individuals refuse to accept responsibility for their most harmful behaviors, but skilled gaslighters also avoid taking responsibility for more everyday behavior — though the newest research suggests that most of their avoidance tactics center around taking attention away from their immature, hurtful behaviors."

4. 'That's just who I am'

A man who has checked out of his relationship may blame his emotional absence on his personality traits that have always been there. However, this phrase is often used as a defense mechanism to avoid accountability.

Rather than engage in meaningful discussions about his change in behavior, he relies on it as a brick wall that tells his partner, "This is as far as I'm willing to go because this is who I am."

"When someone says, 'This is just how I am,' what is really being said? It could be posited that it is an excuse," psychotherapist William Berry said. "Some might view it as a cop-out. In other words one might be saying, 'I don't have the motivation to change this aspect of myself.'"

5. 'I don't know what you want from me'

When people are constantly asking their male partners why they have been so emotionally absent recently, their partner may dismiss their very valid feelings by using this phrase. A man who says this suggests that his partner's needs or emotions are unreasonable or unimportant, which creates more distance between them before he makes his physical exit.

In healthy relationships, people know that if their partner wants or needs something from them, they need to be willing to listen with an open mind.

"Many of us make the mistake of expecting our partner to read our minds and know what we want, which only leads to disappointment. It's important to say what we want without trying to dominate or control a situation," clinical psychologist Lisa Firestone suggested.

However, in relationships where one person has already checked out, they often lose interest in their partner's needs, desires, and emotional world.

6. 'I never asked you to do that'

When a person senses that their partner is pulling away, they may start doing them extra favors and extending kind gestures to persuade them to stay. However, their efforts are often not met with appreciation and gratitude, especially when their partner has already emotionally checked out of the relationship.

Instead, their partner will respond with, "I never asked you to do that" when they are asked for some recognition. This conveys their lack of care or interest in maintaining the relationship and doing something nice for their partner in return.

7. 'I have a lot on my mind'

"I have a lot on my mind" is one of the many phrases men use when they're in a relationship but already emotionally gone. It is unfortunate, but a man who has checked out of his relationship relies on this phrase as a vague wall that keeps his partner emotionally shut out. He will blame his behavior on his hectic emotional plate without providing his partner with any details.

Men who are already emotionally gone in their relationships don't have the energy to engage in conflict. Using this phrase allows them to avoid confrontation with their partners and deep communication without being overly hurtful. It falsely leads their partner to the assumption that their man's behavior is just the result of him being overwhelmed, and there is nothing they can do about it.

8. 'I just want peace'

To a man who is already gone from his relationship, peace equals no accountability or emotional conversations. If his partner is egging him on about what has changed and how they can mend their relationship, he may silence them for the sake of his own "peace."

Rather than work through their tension, he will surrender in order to deflect responsibility, essentially withdrawing from the relationship altogether. And according to research published in the Journal of Couple & Relationship Therapy, people withdraw from relationships as a defense mechanism so they don't get hurt in the process.

Unfortunately, a man's actions are the result of emotional resignation that imply, "I've stopped caring enough about this relationship to even argue, explain or grow together." Or, in other words for a man who has checked out of his relationship: peace.

9. 'I'm here, aren't I?'

Relationships require more than just a partner's physical presence. Both partners need to be emotionally invested in order to make it work. When a man emotionally leaves his relationship and his partner calls him out on it, he may choose to point out the fact that he is still physically in the relationship.

But what he's really saying is, "I'm doing the bare minimum and I expect that to be enough." It implies that just physical presence alone constitutes full participation in the relationship, even if he's already ceased basic communication, is emotionally distant, and appears to have no interest in keeping the relationship going.

10. 'You deserve better'

While this phrase may sound noble and selfless, men who have already checked out of their relationships rely on it as a cop-out. They run away from being transparent with their partners and giving them the honest truth of, "My feelings have changed and I just don't want to be with you anymore."

According to writer and mental health activist Ari Eastman, when a man says "You deserve better," it's protecting his image as he walks away. As Eastman said, "When someone tells you that you deserve better, they are telling you to move on because they don't care enough to be better. They will not put in the effort or energy they know you deserve... They know you deserve better. But they are not going to be better."

By framing himself as the unworthy one who implied that his partner deserved better, he can still paint himself as kind and considerate, despite being the one who inflicted pain on them by leaving them constantly questioning the cause of his sudden emotional distance.

11. 'Do whatever you want'

"Do whatever you want" is one of the more cruel phrases men use when they're in a relationship but already emotionally gone. Men use this phrase to disguise their apathy as giving their partners freedom and space.

When a man is emotionally invested in his relationship, he expresses a healthy interest in his partner's whereabouts, decisions and boundaries. When he is already gone, he no longer cares about what they do since it no longer affects him.

He is too disconnected to even show the slightest interest in what his partner does without him, since he has already envisioned his new life that does not include them.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.