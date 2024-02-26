People With These 4 Tiny Personality Traits Most Likely To Find Their Soulmates

These people know how to find a love that will last forever.
By Linda Anderson
Last updated on Feb 26, 2024
Photo: Moyo Studio | Canva
Many men and women are so desperate to learn how to find their soulmate, full of the hope of falling in love that lasts forever, that the very moment they start dating someone they have a decent attraction to try taking things to the next level in the hierarchy of romantic relationships. And for many, the level of desperation only increases when they find out the other person is interested in the same. Quickly latching onto each other as a couple when you haven't taken time to get to know each other's backgrounds, histories, or true personality traits and characteristics can be a serious recipe for relationship disaster. Rather than approaching things in a way that can quickly become awkward, you can lessen that uncomfortable (and honestly, unattractive) air of desperation by focusing on yourself and on becoming the best, most authentic version of who you are possible.
People with these 4 tiny personality traits are most likely to find their soulmates:
1. Stability
Many people think there's no relationship between having a stable job and finding their soulmate. This might be true in some cases but, at the end of the day, everyone wants to be with someone who has a stable job or a successful business. So, if you don't have a job you feel proud of or that supports you in doing what you love to do, it's time to learn how to write a cover letter and, accordingly, prepare yourself for job interviews.
RELATED: 10 Signs From The Universe You've Met Your Soulmate
2. Independence
If you want to spend the kind of time with someone that it takes to build a strong connection, you also should be in a position to afford to go out and do fun things together. It's reassuring to know the person you're with is financially stable and is likely to remain so in the foreseeable future. And in the event you both realize you want to spend the rest of your lives together, you want them to feel secure that you're the right choice in partner for them, and that they won't have to feel burdened with the need to provide for you as well as any children you may have together.
RELATED: How To Know If He's 'The One' — And What That Even Means
3. Balance
If you hope to fall in love with your soulmate and plan a future with them, you need to be sure that you have enough time to spend with them from the get-go. Quality time is important for couples in every relationship, so if you don't have enough time to spend with them, or if you're not willing to make compromises and accommodations occasionally to see someone and make them feel like a priority in your life, there's no point in taking a relationship forward. That being said, you can learn how to plan and balance your schedule more efficiently and in a way that leaves time to comfortably spend time together with someone you do want to get to know.
RELATED: The Truth Behind The Idea Of Soulmates In The Real World
4. Generosity
Voluntarily doing something for the person you're dating is great, and you need to be willing to do things for them without necessarily being asked first or expected to be rewarded for your efforts. Of course, doing something special for someone doesn't always require spending money on them. There are many things you can do to be generous with your time and yourself, like picking up lunch for them when you know they're extra busy or fixing a broken lock in their home. Whatever you do, it doesn't have to be extravagant. It should simply show them you appreciate them and that their well-being matters to you.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: 8 Types Of Soul Connections Explained
More for You:
Linda Anderson is a freelance writer and musician. She has written for the Sonic Bids blog, Small Business Can, Small Business Bonfire, Pyragraph, and many more.