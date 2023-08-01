People Who Love This Food Have The Best Love Lives, According To Research

Break out the Gouda, it's time to talk about intimacy, well the correlation between intimacy and cheese, which are not the same things.

I never thought I'd see the day as a writer that I would be able to combine what I do for a living with one of my greatest pleasures: melted cheese.

Thankfully, the world is weird, and people who eat grilled cheese are awesome and so here we are, and people need answers on how something so good can exist, and how it affects us.

When you think of a grilled cheese sandwich you don't necessarily think of having better intimacy. Rest assured, this article is not about to change that. While I don't hate the idea of writing a post about the best positions for eating sandwiches, that's not what we're here to do today.

What do you think of when you contemplate a grilled cheese sandwich?

You probably think toasted bread, golden butter, stretchy tart cheesy glancing against your chin.

While that does paint an enticing picture to be sure, it doesn't seem to have anything to do with intimacy, right?

WRONG!

For reasons heretofore unknown to me, nature, and science, the dating site Skout ran a poll on its grilled cheese-loving members and found out that they have better love lives than those who shudder at the sight of one of god's greatest creations.

According to the LA Times, in a poll of 4,600 people, they found that 73% of grilled cheese lovers are intimate at least once a month, compared with 63% of those who don’t love grilled cheese. And 32% of grilled cheese lovers are intimate at least six times a month, compared with 27% of non-grilled cheese lovers.

But the good news doesn't stop there.

The next time your friends try to stage a cheese intervention with you (so like, probably later today if you are anything like me) you can tell them that not only are you getting it a lot more than they are, but you are also more generous than the average person.

81% of grilled cheese fans polled have donated money, food, or time to a charity or a person who was in need. Take that, cheese haters! You want to talk about heart health, huh?

Clearly, my heart health is doing just fine between all the intimacy, cheddar, and do-gooding, and to help celebrate, I'll indulge in a cheddar-like snack later today.

Viva la fromage, and keep enjoying more cheese!

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.