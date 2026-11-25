Like a trained puppeteer, narcissists are masters of the push-and-pull in your relationship, and you're probably only now realizing it. It’s as if you’ve freely given your partner the strings that affect your identity and character.

And even though you may feel grateful when your partner returns after distancing themselves from you, which is all part of the mind games that come with narcissistic tendencies, dismissing their bad behavior only feeds those tendencies and keeps them in charge of your relationship dynamic.

Advertisement

8 bad behaviors people under the spell of a narcissist love to justify:

1. They control every facet of the relationship

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

Do they control physical intimacy? Do they make the decisions about your relationships? Your friends? Your family? When they say, “It’s okay to hang out with so-and-so," is there always a price to pay when you return, whether it's emotional withholding, distancing, anger, or punishment?

Advertisement

You might even be experiencing a trauma bond, an emotional attachment to an abusive partner that's reinforced by cycles of cruelty and affection.

2. A narcissist enjoys toying with your emotions

A partner with narcissistic traits often uses manipulation to keep control. That's why your partner is always there for you when you're at your lowest, when you grovel, plead for attention, or beg for a hug. But once you do get that hug, you feel worse about yourself afterward.

3. They refuse to work on the relationship

You can't change them. They can only change if they want to. They don’t see the need to change because they are the smartest person in the room. They don’t believe they need to change because they are always right.

Advertisement

4. They blame you for anything and everything

Someone with narcissistic traits will not take accountability for their behavior. They are masterful at pointing the finger at you. You are responsible for any negativity in your relationship. You are like a broken compass, with the needle of the problem always pointed at you.

5. They stockpile your mistakes to use against you

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Gunnysacking, a fight tactic in which a person saves up grievances until the sack gets too heavy and bursts, can show up in relationships with someone who has narcissistic tendencies. Imagine a burlap bag filled with all of the misdeeds, flaws, errors, and problems your partner has accused you of and placed on you.

Each time you behave in a way that they think is wrong, BAM!. Another item is added to the burlap bag. Then, anytime they believe you've crossed them, like when you challenge them or defend your rights, all of the mistakes you’ve made throughout your relationship come tumbling out. They slam you with these mistakes again and again until you become an emotionally pulverized mess.

6. They destroy your self-esteem without you realizing it's even happening

Think about what you were like when you first entered the relationship. When did you allow yourself to become emotionally dismantled? It’s almost always imperceptible. It’s a slow leak that can't be pinned to a date on a calendar. Your partner wants you to stay just barely successful and empowered enough to be engaging and interesting, so they can beat you down to a submissive level.

Advertisement

7. Narcissists love to use you for their own personal gains

Someone with narcissistic traits can be an expert emotional predator. They have no remorse for their behavior. That is who they are. They want to be loved just the way they are, but don't accept affection the way you give it. The relationship is 100 percent on their terms.

Realizing that you recognize these narcissistic traits in your partner is frightening and hard to face. You're in love with someone who has narcissistic tendencies. But you love them, so should you end your relationship because of them?

Ask yourself if you agree with these statements:

Advertisement

You are comfortable with your partner calling all of the shots.

You are comfortable with agreeing to all of their demands.

You don't have any needs of your own that are not in lockstep with theirs.

You don't mind if they seek out the opposite gender as “friends.”

You are comfortable if they flirt with other people, saying only, “They mean nothing.”

You don't feel that trust is relevant in your relationship.

You don't mind that they have alienated you from your family and friends.

You don’t care that they speak to you condescendingly.

You are okay with them having private accounts, phones, and relationships.

You are okay with not being a priority in their life.

How long should you stay in a relationship once you've realized your partner has narcissistic traits? If your answer to all of the above is "yes," you may be content to stay. If your answer to even one of the above is "no," it may be time to start planning your way out.

Poppy and Geoff Spencer, M.S., CPC, are certified counselors, nationally syndicated writers, and relationship and parenting experts, certified in Myers Briggs (personality). Poppy and Geoff are a highly-credentialed husband and wife team who have made it their life’s passion to help people immediately identify and address communication barriers.