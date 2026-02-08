People Who Stop Posting For Their Ex’s Attention Usually Do These 5 Things To Move On

Having trouble not posting on social media, hoping it'll catch your ex's attention? I've been there.

I have a secret to confess: I went through a breakup that took me several years to get over. She was intelligent, challenging, loving, kind, and beautiful. We dated for just over a year, and the mark she left on my heart was undeniable.

I had imagined our future together. Repeatedly. I pictured her smiling face looking up at me at our wedding. We had discussed what we would name our children. I fell in love with her, hard. And one day it was all over. It took several painful years to get over her. Years of hiding myself emotionally and engaging in surface-level relationships.

Emotions are one of the most addictive things available to you. When you are in love with someone, your brain is hit with massive surges of dopamine (brain scans have shown that our minds follow very similar patterns when influenced by cocaine or nicotine). When you no longer have access to your intimate partner (post-breakup), your brain doesn’t fall out of love with them; it simply continues to be in love with them, but you no longer have access to them.

But there are ways to move on when our once-regular hits of dopamine and oxytocin are nowhere to be found. In fact, immediately after a breakup, your happy chemicals are replaced with a flood of cortisol (stress hormone) and adrenaline. It’s almost as if your body is saying, “Here’s a rush of energy ... time to get up!” Take heed.

People who stop posting for their ex's attention usually do these five things to move on:

1. They remind themselves of the good, the bad, and the awful

Part of the reason we get stuck in processing our breakup is that we idealize the relationship as a big collection of amazing, emotionally fulfilling times with very little downside. In reality, you fought frequently, and there were core incompatibilities that drove you apart.

To get a more accurate view of your past relationship, journal about the things that you loved about the relationship, the things that bothered you about your ex, and your part in the downfall of the relationship. People with anxious attachment tend to put their exes on a pedestal, which researchers found makes moving on way harder. When people practiced looking at the relationship more realistically and acknowledged both the positive and negative parts, they bounced back faster.

2. They allow themselves space to grieve

Take a few days (at least) to sit with your emotions and let them move through you. Every time you resist feeling an emotion, it goes down to the basement to lift weights. So if you ignore the frustration, anger, resentment, hurt, or pain that is present in your body, it will only get stronger and come back louder than before until you listen to the signals.

One study focusing on grieving spouses found that those who tried to bottle up their emotions actually had a stronger inflammatory response happening in their bodies. The people who let themselves feel their grief without suppressing it ended up with better mental and physical health down the line.

3. They rediscover their best selves

When researchers looked at people who'd ended relationships that weren't serving them, they noticed that these people went through this process of self-rediscovery where they reconnected with parts of themselves they'd let go dormant. In any failed relationship, there is bound to be a part of you that feels discouraged by your ex. Maybe she didn’t like your playful side, or how much time you wanted to spend with your friends — find that person again.

Whatever it was that felt dormant when you were in this relationship, go and inhabit that side of yourself to the fullest degree. You only suffer in a breakup to the extent that you lose yourself during the relationship, so there might be some leftover negative emotional residue if you felt like you weren’t fully allowed to be yourself around your partner.

4. They use their newfound energy for positive growth

With the surge of adrenaline and cortisol that you get after a breakup, telling you to get up and get out (and numb yourself to the pain by partying and hooking up with others), you have a huge opportunity. Get your exercise routine dialed, learn a new skill, or build a new business.

I have had clients who built successful seven-figure businesses from the surge of adrenaline they got from an especially painful breakup. Some of the best art in the world was made by people who had lost love. Utilize this current of emotional energy for your personal gain.

5. They see their emotional process as a trend, not a linear path away from suffering

If you expect your emotional suffering to decrease in a linear A to B straight line, you’re in for a rude awakening. Re-frame your processing of the breakup as something that generally trends upwards, and you won’t be as taken aback by the down days (when you see something that reminds you of your ex, smell their perfume on someone, and so on).

So you’ve done everything listed above and it only feels like it’s affecting you on the logical level, and not on the deeper emotional level? Then I have one exercise left for you. And it gets right to the heart of the suffering.

Think back to your relationship with your partner, remember all of the good times, and ask yourself one question: What is the overarching emotional benefit that you got from being with them specifically? It could be something along the lines of “She made me feel appreciated/proud/good about myself.”

Whatever that thing is, one of the reasons that you’re suffering this long after your breakup is because whatever she did for you is still a large void in your life. You may be emotionally and psychologically addicted to your ex because they were your only source of a certain emotion, thought, or feeling that you only got from them.

Some examples of this would be:

You have low self-esteem, and she made you see yourself through her much more positive perspective.

You are reluctant to give yourself any praise for a job well done, and she would lavish you with praise and congratulations.

You feel directionless in life, and your relationship with her gave you a project to work on.

You aren’t good at keeping yourself accountable or on track with your goals, and she helped you tremendously in this area of your life.

Whatever your ex gave you, you are likely still suffering because you barely give yourself any of the emotional benefits that she gave you tons of. So the action step part of this section is to start giving yourself the thing that she used to give you.

Like a bird that lands on a tree branch only to have it break out from underneath its feet, you still have wings. You can make yourself soar without her. Do I still do mental gymnastics sometimes and begin convincing myself that I’m still not over her? Yes, I do. As do a handful of my clients who are engaged to other women. But our brains are experts at convincing ourselves (logically) that we want things that aren’t good for us (because we want them emotionally).

When I slow down for longer than a minute and think about why we broke up (several times), it was because we weren’t right for each other. She is my ex for a reason, just like yours is your ex for a reason. If it was meant to be, then it would have been easier, and you both would have fought to keep it going. But now it’s in the past, and all that’s left to do is to let go of it.

They came into your life to teach you a lesson about yourself, and now it’s time to gracefully let go of that person. You are better off for having known them, and you both bumped into each other on your life’s journey, so you can better prepare each other for your next respective relationships.

