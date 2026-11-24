So often we hear our clients ask us in despair, "How come I didn’t see this?" The short answer is the ego. The ego has a vast arsenal of defense mechanisms, ready to jump in and override the best-intentioned gut.

In fact, scientists Neal Roese of Northwestern University and Kathleen Vohs of the University of Minnesota explained that it’s human nature to question why something happened after the fact, hindsight being 20/20. Most times, people just don’t want to see the obvious red flags, even when they're right in front of us.

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5 signs you're settling for a terrible partner:

1. They create conflict and drama out of thin air

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For example, some people who’ve grown up in an environment where conflict is embraced love to continue the drama and conflict in their relationships. If they're with a conflict avoider, they're not too concerned, as they are adept at creating conflict out of thin air. One of the things we share with every client we consult with is to first know themselves well, then learn about the other.

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2. They have a ton of unresolved baggage

If relationships are like a house, people move their former "boxes" of life experiences, their stories of abandonment, abuse, attachment, and more, and dump them into the new house. At first, the boxes of baggage may sit unopened in the attic or basement, but eventually, they'll be opened and their contents revealed in the family room. Or even at the holiday dining room table.

3. Communication has completely broken down

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You both have allowed life to get in the way. You have allowed your relationship to become under-attended, under-nourished, and under-cherished. Fear and lack of knowing what to do hold you hostage to productively move forward.

4. They ask you to blindly trust them

This leaves the trusting partner without the emotional and mental objectivity to scrutinize the schmoozing, charismatic person. The schmoozer criticizes and blames the other, with no accountability on their part. The blamed partner either retreats into feelings of shame and guilt or becomes an over-achieving cheerleader who ramps up their game to please their partner. Or both. Like shifting debris on a breezy mountain ledge, the criticized person’s identity slowly erodes.

5. They have one foot out the door at all times

One person in the relationship isn't willing to be all in. Trust and abandonment concerns usually drive this fear. People who have been burned in the past can't embrace vulnerability and open-hearted exposure. Their thought is, "If I'm not fully invested in this relationship when it ends, I won’t feel so badly."

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The premise going in is that the relationship is short-lived. Once again, the ego will be protected ("I was right! I knew they’d break up with me"), but the heart loses. The ego wants to be right. The heart wants to feel good. You can’t have it both ways. In other words, feeding the ego is fear-based, while feeding the heart is courage-based. Courage is heart-centric, dating back to its Latin root "cor," meaning heart.

Poppy and Geoff Spencer, M.S., CPC, are certified counselors, nationally syndicated writers, and relationship and parenting experts, certified in Myers-Briggs (personality). Poppy and Geoff are a highly-credentialed husband and wife team who have made it their life’s passion to help people immediately identify and address communication barriers.