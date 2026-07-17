People Who Just Get Each Other On Every Level Usually Share 6 Experiences

If you try to Google “how to know if you have a soul connection,” you’ll most likely end up frustrated and empty-handed. You'll likely feel like you're drinking wastes of billions of vacuous pixels from the fire hose.

At best, the search results that turn up are conflicting, contradictory, or circuitous. To be fair, there isn't a hard science set of diagnostic criteria to pin down how one can know for sure, as of yet.

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But some of the answers you'll find when browsing online not only seem to have little educational value, but ultimately, they can leave you more confused or unclear than before. Let's debunk a few examples of what you'll come across.

“They’re always on your mind.”

This is what's called "limerence" or "infatuation." If someone’s always on your mind, you’re not focused on other Really Important Things, and that’s a problem. Real love fits into real life, rather than usurping it. It’s not all-consuming to the point that you're unable to think about anything else.

“You’ll do whatever it takes to impress them.”

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Well, that’s scary. Why are you trying so hard? Loving isn’t about trying so hard to fit what you think is the other person's ideal partner that it's a constant effort on your end, instead of just being yourself.

And think about it: no one can keep this up forever. Find someone who likes you for who you are.

“You just know.”

Well, thanks for the most unhelpful advice ever. To everyone who’s ever given these words of advice, please stop. Don’t perpetuate this nonsense and call it romance just because you're too lazy to come up with better, well-founded, comprehensive answers.

People who get each other on every single level often have these experiences:

1. They love each other for more than just the way they look

Being attracted to someone is often the first step in any relationship, but the next step is crossing that superficial barrier into the territory of their other traits and characteristics that you appreciate.

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2. They appreciate each other's differences

Miguel Lifestyle / Shutterstock

Once you've crossed over into this territory, you find what makes them unique and, in turn, it makes you appreciate them for who they are — in fact, you're attracted to them because of their individual qualities, not despite them.

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Appreciating someone's differences is a powerful sign you're moving beyond mere infatuation towards a deeper, more enduring connection rooted in acceptance and love.

3. They try new things with each other

You found someone whose company you enjoy, and you're interested in them enough that you're willing to check out why they enjoy some of their hobbies so much.

So you're game enough to go fishing with them, or to try a cooking class together, maybe spend an afternoon gardening with them, even though you'd never do those things on your own.

4. People who get each other have established healthy boundaries

Neither one of you gets petty, manipulative, or jealous. You're both committed to the relationship while not needing to spend every minute with one another. You are secure without demanding constant reassurance.

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You don't have to do everything together; you respect each other, support each other, and know how to enjoy your lives outside of the relationship. Healthy boundaries in a relationship are not about building walls, but rather about creating a strong foundation for a loving, respectful, and fulfilling partnership.

5. They want the best for each other

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Even if it isn't what's best for you. This isn't to say you should make undue sacrifices and compromises just to make the other person happy.

This is about taking on the responsibility that comes with a healthy, loving relationship of honoring and respecting their wants and needs, just as they do yours — even when they may include “breaking up.”

However, generally speaking, this means having each other's backs, being in each other's corner, and being able to have a bit of perspective when it comes to understanding what it means to care for each other beyond your own wants and needs.

6. People like this learn how to fight with each other the right way

Everyone thinks they’re in love when it’s clear skies and calm waters, but watch them when the storm hits. You know, because you love even when you’re mad. It’s love if you don’t “fight” — you disagree. Your objective is to reach an agreement, not pick a winner.

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When trying to resolve an issue, you act like you’re on the same team. You listen. You compromise. You apologize. You forgive.

In thinking about how to know when we're in love, what we should be Googling is “how to love” instead. So if what you want is real love, then understanding the “how-to” is what matters.

Learning to argue constructively indicates that you both care enough about the relationship to address issues and work through disagreements, rather than avoiding them. According to clinical psychologist Deborah Grody, relationships that can't be saved are often those where one or both partners are indifferent and don't care enough to fight.

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Is there any scientific data on how to know if you have a true soul connection with a person? The short answer is: not definitively. We still don't have a plethora of cold, hard data for determining one's true feelings, especially considering how they vary from person to person.

Regardless of how you ascribe your personal views on love, acts of love are all about showing the other person care, compassion, and consideration. And if you're in a relationship, don't forget about having a healthy, equal partnership that includes that fourth 'C' — compromise.

Kris Gage is a freelance writer and blogger. She has been featured in Scary Mommy, The Startup, The Huffington Post, Insider Business, MamaMia, Thought Catalog, and more.