As longtime relationship coaches, we hear it all the time: You and your girlfriend are at lunch and quibble about the irritating things her partner did that morning: "He only made one cup of coffee when he knows I take a cup with me to work. He comes home from work and is too tired to talk. I’m exhausted by the end of the day."

And when guys complain that their wife nitpicks about all the things he hasn't done: "She never acknowledges the things I do complete. I mopped the entire downstairs after she went to bed, and I never heard one word. I can’t win, man.'

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Are these scenarios deal-breakers? No, not necessarily. It’s important to know what’s going on in and around these scenarios. Are they one-off bad days? Or are they chronic grievances for which there is no cure? Are they unhealthy or merely unhappy — and who's really suffering in them?

10 reasons people stay in miserable marriages, say experts:

1. They have financial security

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If you and your partner both value financial assets above all else and cannot imagine splitting or reducing accounts, you may choose to keep the status quo in your relationship. Say your partner works long, hard hours, yet is not particularly warm and fuzzy.

You see past the lack of gooey accolades because you appreciate the financial well-being they provide above all else. In this case, financial security may matter more to you than romance.

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2. They've created a solid social network together

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When you both have established a rich social network, perhaps with an illusion you don’t want to surrender, the thought of being shut out from social gatherings, cliques, and clubs may be inconceivable. Staying married for the sake of social status, not love, however, can lead to a hollow relationship lacking emotional fulfillment and intimacy.

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3. They think their kids are better off with married parents

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If it’s an unhealthy marriage, please rethink this one in depth. If it’s an unhappy marriage, where you are not demonstrating contempt or abuse, but instead are sort of comfortably numb, you might choose to stay. The caveat here: know that you are role modeling civil but disconnected behavior. Your children will learn this and may seek future partners based on what they learned from your home.

And, maybe unconsciously, you do not want to be that single parent and split off from your extended social network. Own this and then make the decision that you choose to remain married. Not only accept this decision but also embrace it, free from anger or resentment. Disparagement of the spouse is not allowed. Ever.

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4. They feel comfortable and pleasant enough

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Singer Barry Manilow's "Ready to Take a Chance Again" describes a life that's pleasant and steady but never very exciting.

If Barry is singing about you, and if your relationship is good enough that you choose to stay, make the best of it. If you’re unsure of why you and your spouse do not connect, try looking at your Myers-Briggs preferences to further understand their personality. Look only for the positives in your partner. Listen more. Share more. Respect more. Appreciate more. Repeat.

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5. They don't believe in divorce

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Perhaps you were raised in an environment where religion or family values dictated that divorce was unacceptable. Or you’ve been married before, and you don’t want a string of marriages and divorces to your name. We counseled many people who fear divorce because of their lifelong perspectives. The stigma of divorce is still alive and well in the 21st Century, and you don’t want to be "that" couple.

Look deep within. Many people associate the end of a marriage with being a quitter or a failure. If this is an anathema to you, an unspoken tenet to which you ascribe, then you should stay in your marriage.

Perhaps your priorities are marriage above all else, and your relationship just needs a fresh coat of paint. If there are some minor tweaks here and there, you should stay in the marriage because other aspects of the relationship far outweigh the minor annoyances. However, if there is abuse of any kind: emotional, physical, or substance, please seek professional guidance.

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6. They value belonging and companionship

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You are a connector. In Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, "love" and "belonging" are right above "safety" and speak to the connection needs of all human beings. The dread of being alone might be greater than an unfulfilling relationship. If connection is paramount to you (because you love being a couple), then recognize this need and embrace the happy satisfaction you feel from belonging to someone.

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7. They have similar values

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When you and your spouse value trust, love, kindness, fidelity, commitment, accountability, honesty, devotion to family, communication, respect, and gratitude (to name a few), staying in your marriage may be the right choice for you. These examples of shared values could very well override intimacy or excitement. You might be married to your best friend.

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8. They believe their spouse is a good parent

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We hear this all the time. We’ve asked couples who have been married 40 years, those together 27 years, and pairs married 18 years, and we often get the same response to our query: "What is the one thing (if you had to pick) that you value most about your mate?"

And most of them say, "He/she is a good father/mother." A flush comes over their faces, one of loving admiration and respect. If this is you, appreciate that you have a devoted co-parent.

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9. They make each other laugh

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Even if you have nothing in common anymore, if you find yourself in a continual state of laughter in your relationship, you’re better off than most, according to the University of Kansas Department of Communication Studies, Jeffrey A. Hall, PhD., whose research found positive satisfaction in romantic relationships when a couple's sense of humor is aligned.

Across the 39 studies reviewed, involving more than 15,000 participants, the humor couples create and share together was most strongly tied to relationship satisfaction. Shared laughter, then, is a laughing matter.

In any marriage, there are crests and troughs that couples navigate. And yet, a happy relationship always comes back to you.

We create our happiness. Our dear mentor, positive psychology colleague, and "happiness guy," Martin Seligman, suggests "that we discontinue our undesirable habits, savor our experiences, and embrace mindful practices to expand our happiness."

Ultimately, you alone have the secret to happiness in your marriage and all of your relationships. You’ve been wearing the ruby-red slippers all along.

Poppy and Geoff Spencer, M.S., CPC, are certified counselors, nationally syndicated writers, and relationship and parenting experts, certified in Myers-Briggs. Poppy and Geoff are a highly-credentialed husband and wife team who have made it their life’s passion to help people immediately identify and address communication barriers.

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