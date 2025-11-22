There’s One Specific Week Of The Year When You’re Most Likely To Find True Love, According To Research

If you're looking for love, there's no time like the present. Right now is the time to get yourself up off the couch and head directly to the closest computer. It's just imperative that, if you're single and want to close this chapter of your life by getting partnered up, you set up an online profile now.

Look, love it or hate it, if you want to find a match, the best place to start in the modern dating world is dating apps, but when it comes down to it, swiping isn't enough. You also have to play the numbers. That means the odds are in your favor if the number of singles is at its highest, and there's one week out of the entire year that those numbers are really, really in your favor.

Research has shown that the week between Christmas and New Year's is when you're most likely to find true love.

According to statistics, during the week between Christmas and New Year's, singles turn to online dating sites in droves seeking their one true love. But why this particular time of year?

As psychologist Dr. Wiebke Neberich explained, "During the holiday, singles get a chance to truly consider their private lives. This motivation is reinforced by Christmas, which, in celebrating love and the family, rekindles people's interest in finding a solid partnership. It's unsurprising that so many singles put their New Year's resolution into practice by trying online dating."

Well, of course! Who doesn't want to try to procure someone to kiss on New Year's Eve or get the chance to add yet another person to their already-long list of gifts to buy next Christmas?

The holidays make people want to pair up.

Whatever the individual reason may be, Elite Singles, a U.K. online dating service, found a 35% rise in new memberships after Christmas, "peaking around the New Year and slowly returning to normal in January."

While this only includes data from Europe, the same holds true for those singles living in the States. According to Today, Match.com "sees a 25 to 30 percent increase in new member registrations between December 26 and February 14," with the ultimate peak on January 2.

It's not just about having someone to snuggle with during cuffing season, either. Like I mentioned earlier, dating is a numbers game. That means the best time to find love is when the most singles are looking. It's a lot like how experts recommend hitting the bars on Valentine's Day because everyone there is most likely not paired up.

When the number of singles goes up and the pool of people willing to take a shot at love increases, the odds that you'll meet someone who checks your boxes go up, too. And let's just say that online dating isn't your thing, although if you're serious about meeting someone, it should be. The fact remains that the week between Christmas and New Year's sees more people overall looking for love. That means your meet-cute could be one trip to the local coffee shop away.

You could find your perfect match anytime as long as you are open and willing to the opportunity.

Ultimately, you don't need to wait until the week after Christmas to find your perfect match, but if you don't find the right one before then, don't miss the opportunity. It's a time of year when people are feeling relaxed for once. Work isn't as stressful as it usually is. Most people are on vacation, and they are full of cookies and libations. Basically, people are making merry and finding love, and making merry seems to go hand in hand.

Not to sound like your hometown low-budget car dealership commercial, but what are you waiting for? It's not very likely that love is going to show up at your door while you're sitting on the couch in your pajamas watching "Love Actually" for the millionth time, so do something about it.

Get online and weed through the creeps to find your main squeeze. Everyone else is doing it this time of year, so succumb to peer pressure on this one. It's one of the few times when it's cool to do so.

